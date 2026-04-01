Who Is Shelly Kittleson? Chilling Video Captures Moment American Journalist Reporting on Middle East Is Kidnapped by Armed Men in Baghdad

An American journalist known for regularly reporting on the Middle East has reportedly been kidnapped in Baghdad. Disturbing surveillance footage is said to show armed men forcing her into the back of a car before driving away.

Shelly Kittleson, a 49-year-old from Monticello, Wisconsin, was abducted on Tuesday, according to confirmation from Al-Monitor, the independent media outlet she contributed to. Kittleson, who is currently based in Rome, Italy, has spent years reporting from conflict zones in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria. Video shared by local outlets on X reportedly shows her being stopped at a busy intersection in Baghdad, where armed men then forced her into the back of a car.

Kidnapped in Baghdad

News reports say Kittleson was abducted near the Baghdad Hotel, just a short distance from the heavily fortified Green Zone, an area known for its tight security and government presence. The location has raised serious concerns about how such an incident could happen in such a sensitive part of the city.

According to Iraq's Interior Ministry, authorities later tracked down a vehicle believed to be linked to the kidnappers.

During the chase, the car reportedly overturned as the suspects attempted to escape. Officials have not yet confirmed whether any arrests were made, but the incident has triggered an urgent investigation.

However, the freelance journalist was not found inside the vehicle, and her whereabouts remain unknown, deepening concerns about her safety.

Search on for Finding Journalist

Officials have not yet determined where she may have been taken after the abduction, and the search efforts are ongoing. Sources within the Trump administration said they were already aware of potential threats against Kittleson and had previously warned her not to travel to Iraq, according to reports.

Despite those concerns, she had continued her work in the region.

A U.S. official also confirmed that the State Department is actively coordinating with Iraqi authorities in an effort to locate her and secure her safe release.

So far, there has been no communication from the kidnappers, and no ransom demands have been made public. The lack of information has only added to the urgency and uncertainty surrounding the case.