Who Is Tera Johnson-Swartz? Colorado Teacher of the Year Finalist Continued Contacting Student She Sexually Engaged with Even After Being Charged

A Colorado Teacher of the Year finalist allegedly used music and drugs to lure a 16-year-old student into having sex — and continued to contact him even after losing her job and facing serious criminal charges.

Tera Johnson-Swartz, 45, was sentenced to 14 years in prison after facing two separate criminal cases — the first stemming from a grand jury investigation into her relationship with the teen, and the second for contacting him despite court orders prohibiting her from doing so. "She is pretty stupid, I'm not gonna lie," the victim told police after her second arrest, also describing her as an "unstable woman," according to an affidavit obtained by CBS News.

Dangerous Obsession

"Already ruined her life, and she keeps just making it worse." The former teacher at STEM School Highlands Ranch, just outside Denver, has been labeled a "predator" who will now have to "live with that label for decades," according to Douglas County District Attorney George Brauchler.

She started texting the student and sharing music playlists with him in 2024, when he was just 16, according to the affidavit. Police said she later bought him cigarettes and allowed him to use her marijuana vape pen before their relationship became sexual.

The situation came to light and was reported to police in January 2025 — about five months after Johnson-Swartz had been named one of seven finalists for Colorado's Teacher of the Year award.

School officials moved quickly, suspending her right away. She was later fired and barred from returning to the campus.

However, less than a month later, on February 18, 2025, the student was seen on security footage leaving the school and getting into Johnson-Swartz's car. He later told investigators that she drove him to a nearby neighborhood.

She was subsequently indicted and arrested, facing charges that included felony kidnapping, three counts of sexual assault on a child, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Although she was released the next day on a $100,000 bond, court documents say she continued reaching out to the student in violation of court orders.

No Stopping Her

Over the Fourth of July weekend last year, the teacher and the boy met on back-to-back nights at a music venue in Greenwood Village. The same band played both evenings — one that had been featured on the playlists they once shared. At one point, she confronted the teen and told him, "Just say you don't love me."

After those encounters, Johnson-Swartz continued texting him. The boy and his parents reported what happened to the police, leading to her arrest once again — this time at her new job at a fast-food restaurant after she had left teaching.

The boy said he wasn't surprised she couldn't stay away from him, again describing her as an "unstable woman."

"She threw away her entire life for me. And I'm not entirely surprised by the fact that she then would have trouble letting go because she did throw her life for me. But no, I never told her I loved her, and she never said that to me," he said, according to the affidavit.