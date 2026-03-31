Wisconsin Man Charged with Murder for Killing Girlfriend's Husband After 2-Month-Affair

Murder charges have been filed against a man accused of killing his girlfriend's husband in Rusk County.

As reported by WQOW, Charles Allers, 56, now faces charges of being party to first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. He and Elizabeth Dusell, 55, are charged in connection with the death of her 56-year-old husband, Terry Dusell.

According to the charges, Allers told investigators he had been having an affair with Elizabeth for the past two months. She is now also charged with being party to homicide and helping Allers dispose the body.

The Rusk County Sheriff's Office received reports on Monday, March 2, that Terry Dusell was missing because his family hadn't been in contact with him. His body was found a day later. During the investigation, Allers was taken into custody.

According to the criminal complaint, Allers "admitted to shooting and killing [Terry Dusell] at his residence after 3 a.m. on Saturday, February 28. Charles was in an intimate relationship with [the victim's] wife for approximately two months and occasionally stayed at the secondary residential structure located on the same property where [Terry Dusell] was killed." Terry Dusell was apparently unaware of the affair, the complaint states.

Allers "confirmed there were lengthy discussions about killing [Terry Dusell]. Elizabeth and Charles communicated at length over the weekend about killing [him]. Charles told investigators he informed Elizabeth a crime of passion would not be an argument because of their lengthy historical conversations about eliminating [Terry Dusell] from the equation," the complaint reads.

Allers said he shot Terry Dusell six or seven times. He "eventually admitted to removing the victim from the house using a thick rope, duct tape, and the bedding. The shooting and removal of [Terry Dusell] all occurred while Elizabeth was present and in discussions with Charles," the complaint reads.

Allers will be in court Monday, April 6, while Elizabeth Dusell returns to court Tuesday, March 31.