Chris Nanos to Resign? Deputies' Union Calls For Nancy Guthrie Sheriff to Resign after 'No Confidence' Vote

The Arizona sheriff in charge of the unsuccessful search for Savannah Guthrie's missing mother has been hit with a unanimous "no confidence" vote from a major police union made up of his own officers, who are now calling for him to resign.

The Pima County Deputy's Organization (PCDO), which represents more than 300 members, passed the motion against Chris Nanos, pointing to his "extensive disciplinary history" as the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie stretched into its eighth week, with no definite clue to her mysterious disappearance yet. "(PCDO) has unanimously voted no confidence in Sheriff Chris Nanos and called for his resignation," the Union said in a statement Monday morning.

No Country for Old Men

The 70-year-old Democrat has faced growing criticism over how he's led the investigation into the suspected kidnapping of Guthrie from her Tucson home in the early hours of February 1. However, the PCDO did not cite the Guthrie case as a reason for its "no confidence" vote, even though Nanos has faced backlash in recent weeks for his handling of the missing grandmother investigation.

He's been slammed for quickly clearing Guthrie's Catalina Foothills home as a crime scene in the early stages of her disappearance, relying on a private DNA testing company instead of working more closely with the FBI, and failing to use key resources like a search plane or cadaver dogs.

So far, authorities have not identified any suspects or shared a possible motive behind the suspected abduction.

The union said its vote was also influenced by troubling details from Nanos' past that recently came to light, including misconduct during his time as a police officer that he allegedly kept secret for decades.

"This action follows recent revelations about Nanos' extensive disciplinary history with the El Paso Police Department, that he apparently failed to disclose to the department and the public for over 40 years," the statement read.

Multiple Suspensions

Nanos was reportedly suspended eight times, totaling 37 days, during his time with the EPPD between 1976 and 1982. He faced a wide range of allegations, including excessive use of force, firing his weapon, illegal gambling, frequent tardiness, failing to report for duty, insubordination, making threats, neglecting responsibilities, and misusing a siren.

He was facing possible termination in 1982 but chose to resign instead, with "insubordination" and "consistent inefficiency" cited as the reasons for his departure, according to the union.

Nanos is accused of not disclosing those past issues when he applied for a correctional officer position with the PCSD.

"These documented issues raise serious concerns about leadership fitness and set a troubling precedent for the department," the PCDO argued. "Deputies cannot serve effectively under leadership with such a history of repeated disciplinary problems considering it is unlikely he would have been certified as a peace officer in Arizona if it was properly disclosed.

"How can a law enforcement officer be hired, trained and disciplined by someone whose history should have precluded them from ever being one in this state?" the union questioned.

The deputies' union said these revelations have led to poor management, retaliation within the ranks, and a drop in morale across the department — issues they warn could ultimately impact the community the PCSD is meant to serve.

"Sheriff Chris Nanos should resign immediately to restore trust, accountability, and operational effectiveness to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. This would allow time for a special election where voters can make an informed decision about the future of our agency," the union said.