West Virginia Babysitter Charged Over Death of Newborn, Blames Her 3-Year-Old Daughter

A 25-year-old West Virginia woman was charged last week with the death of a newborn who died while under in her care last year.

Taylor Flint was arrested on Friday and charged with child neglect resulting in death in connection with the October 2025 death of an 11-day-old infant boy she was sitting, the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney said in a press release.

Infant Had Suffered Severe Traumatic Injuries, Died of Cardiac Arrest

According to the criminal complaint, on Oct. 25, the baby was taken to the hospital before police arrived that day. Medical records showed the infant had "multiple traumatic injuries" to the head, face, and hands and "exhibited medical distress." The infant also had internal head injuries and skull fractures. Efforts were made to save the baby's life but the child slipped into cardiac arrest and died.

As reported by Law & Crime, the baby was under Flint's care because the baby's mother was still hospitalized with complications from the birth. On Oct. 25. she was sitting the baby along with her 3-year-old daughter and told police she woke up in the middle of the night to use the restroom and found the newborn unresponsive.



Flint Told Investigators She Believed Her Daughter Beat the Baby with a Jar of Petroleum Jelly, Had Previously Seen Her Being Aggressive Towards the Infant

She said she found her toddler daughter "in the bedroom hiding in a corner," adding that she believed her daughter had beaten the boy with a jar of petroleum jelly.

The complaint said that Flint claimed to have seen her daughter hit, scratch and bite the boy in order to get attention. She claimed she had to be careful with the girl around the baby because of her anger and "undiagnosed neurological disorders."

Flint was given a $100,000 bond at her arraignment and remains in custody awaiting a preliminary hearing.