Texas High School Shooting: Suspected Shooter Believed to be Boy, 15, Dead after Shooting His Teacher at Bulverde Middle School

A 15-year-old student is dead after shooting a teacher at his high school near San Antonio on Monday morning, authorities said. The teen opened fire on a female teacher at Hill Country College Preparatory High School in Bulverde on Monday morning, authorities said. The teacher was rushed to a hospital in San Antonio, but her condition has not yet been revealed.

The gunman was found dead at the scene, but authorities have not yet revealed the circumstances of his death. Following the incident, the high school was immediately placed on lockdown. Students were safely evacuated and taken to nearby Bulverde Middle School, where they were later reunited with their parents.

Terror at School

Officials confirmed that the FBI has deployed personnel to help local and state law enforcement, according to a spokesperson from the agency's San Antonio field office. While police have said that there is no longer an active threat to the community, investigators are continuing to examine the scene.

Hill Country College Preparatory will remain under lockdown as authorities carry on with their investigation.

The situation unfolded early in the morning when the high school was placed on lockdown after an alarm went off at 8:34 a.m., according to Principal Julie Wiley in a message sent to parents.

When sheriff's deputies arrived at the campus, they found that a teacher had been shot.

A short while later, at around 9:20 a.m., Wiley sent another update reassuring parents that students had been moved to a safe and secure location and that the threat was under control. She also informed families that they could pick up their children from the nearby middle school.

Students Safely Evacuated

In her message, Wiley explained the reunification process, writing, 'Parents will need the following for Reunification: In order to pick up a student, parents and guardians MUST have a photo ID and be listed in Skyward as eligible to pick up the student. You will only be able to pick up your student.'

The sheriff's office also addressed the community, acknowledging how distressing the incident has been. In a statement, officials said, 'We know this is incredibly difficult to hear. What we can tell you is this situation is contained, and there is no ongoing threat to students.' They added, 'We understand how scary this has been for families and our entire community.'

Authorities have urged the public to stay away from the area to allow emergency crews to do their work without disruption.