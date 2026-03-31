Reports of 'Missing' Child in Stolen Vehicle That Led to Amber Alert in St. Louis was a 'Hoax'

St. Louis police said the report of a 5-year-old girl who went missing after she was left unattended in a running vehicle that was stolen was a "hoax" and two women involved are expected to be charged for filing a false report.

The report had led to an Amber Alert being issued for an "Alesie Dawson," who had been reported taken shortly before 8 a.m. local time in Affton, Missouri, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

Police Say the Child in Question Never Existed

The child was described as a black female with four ponytails and was last seen wearing a pink "Flower Power" t-shirt and blue shorts. She was also described as 2 feet 6 inches tall and approximately 60 pounds.

The Amber Alert has since been cancelled after detectives learned a child had never been abducted, police said Monday afternoon. The reporting party recanted their story "after an intense investigation," according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

"While we are extremely grateful that there is no child in danger, we want to be very clear -- we will use all available resources to ensure our community members, especially the most vulnerable among us, are safe," the St. Louis County Police Department said in a statement.

St. Louis County Police Lt. Col. Jerry Lohr said the department is seeking charges for filing a false police report. "It's important to note the amount of time and resources and the allocation of our resources that go into something like this. We take this very, very seriously," he said during a press briefing Monday afternoon.

Women Involved Failed to Provide Child's Photo or Clothing

The story "unraveled" as police began to ask more questions about the reported missing child, Lohr said. According to Lohr, one of the women involved told police that she was taking care of her dead sister's child, who had been left in her car that was then stolen. The woman's roommate had a similar story, he said.

Once detectives began contacting other family members, "it became apparent that that was not the case," he said. During the search, the police department said it did not have a photograph of the child. The lack of photos, as well as any children's clothing or sightings of the child by other people, were "indicators" that led police to believe there was no missing child, Lohr said.

While there was no missing child, there was, however, a stolen car, Lohr said. A motive remains under investigation as to why a child was falsely reported missing, he said.

"I don't know if there was a sense of panic. I don't know if the individual thought that they would get more response to the fact that their vehicle had been stolen," Lohr said. "I can't speak to the motivation of the individual."

Officers responded to search for the reported missing child, and the vehicle was located several blocks away about two hours after the 911 call, according to Lohr.