Nancy Guthrie Dead? Woman's Body Found Near Canal in Phoenix Raises Questions About Savannah Guther's Missing Mom

A woman's body was found near a canal in Phoenix, raising speculation about a possible link to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie. The remains were found on Friday, more than 100 miles away from Tucson, where the 84-year-old family matriarch had gone missing on February 1.

The shocking findings have raised questions on whether the remains are those of 'Today' host Savannah Guthrie's missing mom. However, there has been no official confirmation. "Details on the call indicated that an adult female was on the nearby canal bank and was unresponsive," the police said in a statement. "When officers arrived, they located the woman, who was ultimately pronounced deceased on scene."

Mysterious Body Linked to Guthrie

Police in Phoenix have not released any details identifying the woman whose body was found. However, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a statement that it has not been notified of any link between the discovery and the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.

The slow progress in the investigation has left Guthrie's family frustrated. Her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, has even announced a $1 million reward for information that could help bring her mother home safely or lead to the recovery of her remains.

Security footage from Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera shows a masked man—possibly two different people—loitering outside her front door on the night before police believe she was kidnapped.

Savannah has also been sent multiple ransom notes via TMZ demanding hefty amounts of money and bitcoin in exchange for her missing mother. However, there has been no development after that.

Losing All Hopes

Investigators are still examining a large amount of evidence collected from the home, including traces of blood. However, Chris Nanos said the process could take as long as "a year," especially when it comes to analyzing evidence that contains DNA.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department also said the case remains very active, with around 300 to 400 personnel still working on the investigation — the same level of resources assigned when the case was first opened.

Savannah and her siblings have even left video messages pleading that the kidnappers let them know if Nancy is alive or dead and they will accept whatever fate has in store for them.

However, there has been no response from her abductors.