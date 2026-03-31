More Than 1M Singapore Households to Receive Utility, Conservancy Rebates in April

More than one million households living in HDB flats across Singapore will receive financial relief this April, as part of ongoing government efforts to ease the burden of rising living costs.

In a statement released on Tuesday, March 31, the Ministry of Finance announced that eligible households will receive up to S$190 in U-Save rebates to help offset utility bills. In addition, residents will benefit from up to one month of rebates on their service and conservancy charges (S&CC), which go towards the maintenance of public housing estates.

The amount disbursed will vary depending on the type of flat. For instance, households in one- and two-room flats will receive the highest U-Save rebate of S$190, along with one month of S&CC rebates. Those living in four-room flats will receive S$150 in U-Save rebates, alongside the same S&CC relief.

Over the course of the financial year from April 2026 to March 2027, eligible households can expect to receive up to S$570 in U-Save rebates and as much as three-and-a-half months' worth of S&CC rebates in total. These payouts are part of a broader, permanent GST Voucher scheme designed to support lower- and middle-income households amid increasing expenses and the impact of the goods and services tax.

The rebates will be credited automatically. U-Save payments will be credited into utility accounts managed by SP Services, and S&CC rebates into accounts with respective town councils, ensuring a seamless process for beneficiaries.

To qualify for the U-Save rebate, households must have at least one Singaporean owner or occupier if the flat is partially rented or owner-occupied. In cases where the entire unit is rented out, at least one tenant must be a Singaporean. Households in which members own more than one property are not eligible for the scheme.

Similarly, certain households will not qualify for S&CC rebates. These include those without any Singaporean owner or occupier, households where members own private property, and units that are fully rented out.

Residents who wish to check their eligibility can do so through the MyHDB portal using their Singpass accounts.

The rebates are disbursed quarterly in April, July, October and January providing consistent support throughout the year. The latest payout comes amid broader economic uncertainties, with global developments continuing to influence living costs.

Earlier in March, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong indicated that the government stands ready to introduce additional support measures, if necessary, particularly in light of evolving global conditions. For now, the upcoming rebates are expected to provide timely relief to households navigating rising expenses.