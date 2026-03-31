Who Is Jocelyn McArthur? North Carolina Teacher Who 'Reeked' Off Marijuana Every Day Caught Selling Drugs to Students in School

She turned the high school into her own operation. A teacher who allegedly "reeked" of marijuana was caught selling drugs at the very school where she worked, according to police.

Jocelyn McArthur, a 33-year-old honors math teacher, was allegedly found with marijuana that authorities say she planned to sell on campus at Overhills High School in Spring Lake, North Carolina, according to the Harnett County Sheriff's Office. She was also charged with possessing a pink-colored stun gun on school grounds, charging documents show. A former colleague told WRAL that her arrest last week followed years of concerning behavior, adding that the school administration had previously tried to have her removed.

Drug Dealer in School

"She reeked of marijuana every single day, her classroom reeked of marijuana every single day," said the coworker, who wanted to remain anonymous. "This is nothing new. This has been an ongoing situation."

"Our principal tried to fire this woman twice. He sent her home. The county office sent her back to the school," they added.

McArthur, who had been teaching at the school for five years, is also a mother of two daughters, ages 10 and 14, according to her profile on the district's website.

Dangerous Actions

McArthur is facing several serious charges, including possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell, or distribute near a school. She has also been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a controlled substance, and bringing a Taser onto school property, which is strictly prohibited.

She is currently being held at the Harnett County Jail on a $100,000 bond, according to jail records. Authorities have confirmed that she remains in custody as the case moves forward.

McArthur is expected to appear in court on April 14, where the charges against her will be formally addressed and the legal proceedings will continue.