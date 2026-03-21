How Did Nicholas Brendon Die? 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Star Dies Aged 54 as Family Reveals Cause of Death

Nicholas Brendon, best known for playing Xander Harris in all seven seasons of the popular television series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar, has died at 54, a statement shared on Instagram on Friday confirmed. Brendon also famously starred as Kevin Lynch in "Criminal Minds."

"We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep of natural causes," his family wrote, noting that "most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years." "In recent years Nicky has found his passion in painting and art," the statement continued.

Death of a Star

"Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans." The statement also described Brendon as someone who was deeply passionate, emotionally sensitive, and constantly motivated by his love for creating.

"Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was. While it's no secret that Nicholas had struggles in the past, he was on medications and treatment to manage his diagnosis and he was optimistic about the future at the time of his passing."

The family ended their message by requesting privacy as they mourned Brendon's death while also honoring and remembering a man who lived with deep passion, creativity, and heartfelt emotion. "Thank you to everyone who has shown love and support."

The statement released by the actor's family was later edited, but an earlier version shared just hours before indicated that Brendon had been undergoing treatment for an undisclosed condition at the time of his death.

The family had initially written: "While it's no secret that Nicholas had struggles in the past, he was on medications and treatment to manage his diagnosis and he was optimistic about the future at the time of his passing," According to The Hollywood Reporter.

Fighting Multiple Battles

Back in 2022, the actor had opened up about suffering a heart attack, after which doctors diagnosed him with a congenital heart defect. He had been open in the past about his struggles with addiction, sharing that it also contributed to his ongoing health issues, including cauda equina syndrome.

After a serious fall in February 2021, he developed the condition — a painful disorder caused by pressure on the bundle of nerves at the base of the spine — and went through several spinal surgeries over the years to address it.

Toward the end of last year, Brendon also said in a Facebook post from November 2025 that he had undergone knee surgery.

On screen, he was best known for playing the loyal and lovable Xander Harris alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar's Buffy, appearing in all seven seasons of the hit supernatural drama from 1997 to 2003.

Beyond that role, he had recurring appearances on "Criminal Minds" and featured in "Kitchen Confidential," a short-lived sitcom led by Bradley Cooper and inspired by Anthony Bourdain's memoir.

He also appeared in films over the years, including the 2000 adaptation of "Psycho Beach Party" with Lauren Ambrose and Amy Adams, as well as "Demon Island" (2002), "Unholy" (2007), and the sci-fi movie "Coherence" (2013).