What Did Tiger Woods Have in His Pocket When He was Arrested? Here's What Cops Found in Golfer's Pocket During His Florida DUI Arrest

When Tiger Woods was arrested for DUI in Florida on Friday, authorities found two opioid pills stashed in his pocket. The pills were found in the 50-year-old golfer's left pants pocket after he had to crawl out of his overturned luxury Land Rover in Jupiter Island, Florida, last Friday, according to the arrest report.

An arrest affidavit also states that Woods told officers his cell phone and radio had been distracting him before the crash took place. When police searched him, they found two white pills in his left pocket marked "M367," which identifies them as hydrocodone — a powerful and highly addictive opioid commonly prescribed for severe or long-term pain.

Under the Influence

Woods, who has previously struggled with an addiction to painkillers, was reportedly "sweating profusely" after the crash, and an officer said that his movements appeared slow and sluggish. He was also said to be dealing with persistent hiccups at the time. Authorities further saw that his eyes looked "bloodshot and glassy," and his pupils were described as "extremely dilated."

When asked whether he was taking any prescription medications, Woods responded, "I take a few." He is scheduled to appear in court in April.

The report follows earlier claims that his refusal to provide a urine sample at the scene may have been due to the possibility that he had taken significant amounts of prescribed opioids related to his ongoing injuries.

A source close to the situation told the Daily Mail that the golf legend — who only just returned to action at the TGL finals last week after months of injury rehab — is not someone who uses "illegal drugs."

"I know the guy, that's just not what he does," the source revealed. "He has been on tons of pain medication for years."

The golf legend was arrested after allegedly trying to overtake a truck and trailer at high speed, clipping it in the process and causing his SUV to tip onto its side.

Nothing New For Woods

Woods, who has been involved in several crashes over the years, now faces charges of driving under the influence, property damage, and refusing to submit to a lawful test. He was driving at "high speeds" on a residential road and showed clear signs of impairment after the crash. Investigators believe he may have taken some form of medication or drug, according to Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek.

Budensiek described Woods as sluggish and said he agreed to a breathalyzer test, which showed no alcohol in his system. However, he refused to provide a urine sample and was arrested.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. near Woods' home on Jupiter Island. Authorities say he tried to pass a pressure-cleaning truck on a two-lane road with a 30 mph speed limit. While trying to overtake, his Land Rover swerved to avoid a collision but ended up clipping the back of the trailer, causing the vehicle to roll onto its side. Woods then crawled out of the SUV.

The sheriff said that Woods was cooperative but careful not to say anything that could incriminate him. He also acknowledged that Woods had the right to refuse the urine test, adding that investigators may never know exactly what caused the impairment.

This is the fourth time Woods has been involved in a car crash. This is also the second time Woods has been arrested for DUI where alcohol was not believed to be a factor.