Erica Herman: Tiger Woods' Ex-Girlfriend Drops $30 Million Lawsuit Over Her Florida Mansion

Tiger Woods's ex-girlfriend Erica Herman is reportedly dropping her $30 million lawsuit against the golf star's estate. Herman, 39, has dismissed the lawsuit she filed in October against the Jupiter Island Irrevocable Homestead Trust, which is the legal owner of Tiger Woods's mansion in Hobe Sound, Florida.

Woods and Herman lived here before she was allegedly asked to leave the mansion, according to documents obtained by the New York Post. Herman alleged that Woods tricked her into vacating the Florida mansion where they had resided together for six years after their breakup in October. However, things have taken a new turn after Herman's decision to drop the lawsuit.

Surprise Move

Although Herman's $30 million lawsuit against Tiger Woods' estate has been dismissed, the result of her recent appeal regarding another lawsuit is still pending. The second lawsuit was filed to invalidate a non-disclosure agreement related to a sexual harassment claim, the New York Post reported.

In her claims, Herman stated that she had an oral agreement with the Jupiter Island Irrevocable Homestead Trust, the legal owner of Woods' mansion in Hobe Sound where they lived together, which permitted her to live at the property for a duration of 11 years.

The scheduled hearing for August regarding the lawsuit was canceled as per a court document filed on June 29. The reason for the cancellation was that Herman had already dismissed the lawsuit, the outlet reported.

"The Plaintiff, ERICA HERMAN, by and through her undersigned counsel, hereby dismisses without prejudice her Complaint, filed on October 26, 2022, pending resolution of the appeal in Herman v. Woods," the filing read, according to The Post, "and determination of whether her claims are subject to arbitration."

The notice of dismissal from Herman comes shortly after she filed her second appeal challenging a Florida judge's decision to reject her separate lawsuit aiming to invalidate the 2017 non-disclosure agreement (NDA) related to a sexual harassment claim.

The judge had dismissed her case against the 15-time Major winner on two occasions, first in May, and then again in June.

Herman signed the non-disclosure agreement (NDA) in 2017 during her employment at Tiger Woods' restaurant, The Woods, located in Jupiter Island. During this period, she and Woods began dating.

Herman's argument was based on the claim that Woods' pursuit of a sexual relationship with her, while he was her employer, amounted to sexual harassment. She contended that this situation should release her from the obligations of the NDA she had signed.

The Fight Continues

In addition to her claims regarding the sexual harassment circumstances and the NDA, Herman also alleged that representatives of Tiger Woods took away $40,000 of her money. She further stated that they made damaging and false accusations about how she obtained that money, labeling them as "scurrilous and defamatory allegations."

Woods' legal team dismissed Herman's claims, stating that there was no written or oral tenancy agreement negotiated between Woods and her. They maintained that she lived at the property as a "guest" of the golfing icon.

Moreover, Woods' lawyers contended that following their breakup in October, Woods arranged for Herman to stay at a nearby luxury resort and provided her with financial support to be used toward finding a new place to live.

Woods and Herman were in a relationship for six years, with their first public appearance together being at the Presidents Cup in New Jersey in October 2017.

During their time together, Erica Herman worked as the general manager at the restaurant called "The Woods," which was a pop-up at the Genesis Open held at The Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, California.

This event marked Woods' return to competitive golf in February after his absence since the British Open in July of the previous year. The restaurant was owned by Woods himself.

In response to Woods breaking off the relationship on October 13, 2022, Erica Herman reportedly filed the lawsuit. Woods' legal team claimed that the lawsuit was a result of Herman's reaction to the breakup.