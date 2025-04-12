Vanessa Trump Confirms Her Affair with Tiger Woods by Sharing His Recent Instagram Post Ahead of Masters Tournament

Vanessa Trump has alluded to her fledging romance with Tiger Woods for the first time by sharing his recent Instagram post ahead of the Masters tournament. Although Tiger isn't present at Augusta National due to his ongoing recovery from a torn Achilles, he revealed earlier this week that he's teaming up with the club on several charitable initiatives.

As Woods gets ready to develop a new nine-hole course and broaden access to both education and golf within the local area, Vanessa subtly showed her admiration and support for him through the social media repost. Vanessa shared Tiger's Instagram message to her own profile acknowledged their relationship for the first time.

Hot Couple Makes It Public Again

A few days after the news broke, the 15-time Major champion shared cozy photos with Vanessa on Instagram — his only public reference to their romance until now. With both of them now featuring each other on social media, fans are still eagerly waiting for their first official public appearance as a couple.

Tiger and Vanessa live in the upscale Palm Beach area of South Florida, just 20 minutes from each other. They were seen together at a golf event back in February, shortly before their relationship became public.

Woods was noticeably absent from this year's Masters at Augusta National, choosing not to attend the traditional Champions Dinner that precedes the tournament.

He last claimed the Masters title in 2019, marking a stunning return to form after years of battling back injuries and navigating personal controversies — including the widely publicized infidelity that ended his marriage to Elin Nordegren.

Tiger's Prowl Continues

Though he's typically a consistent presence at Augusta, Woods has only missed the event once before — in 2021 — following a serious car crash in California that left him with major leg injuries. His recovery involved multiple surgeries, including the insertion of metal rods and pins to stabilize his leg and ankle.

The crash was so severe that Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that Woods was "fortunate to have survived."

Although Woods wasn't physically present this year, he did appear in a video to share news about a new par-3 course he's developing in Augusta.

Some fans expressed concern about his appearance, with one person on X noting that he "didn't look well" in the clip.

Woods hasn't responded to the public's comments and remains out of the spotlight as he continues recovering from surgery at his Florida home.