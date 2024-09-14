Tate McRae Goes Completely Unclothed in Raunchy Music Video Sparking Outrage Among Some Disappointed Fans

Tate McRae is challenging conventional norms with her new music video, which appears to feature her fully nude, sparking strong reaction from fans. The MTV Video Music Award nominee, who dazzled on the red carpet at Monday's event, reveals all in her latest track, "it's ok I'm ok."

In the video, McRae, 21, who is in a relationship with Kid Laroi, appears to be entirely unclothed while being arrested by two police officers in New York City. Although a number of fans lauded the detailed choreography and the song, some felt "uncomfortable" with the extent of nudity shown by the singer, who has a massive fan following comprising mainly teenagers.

As Dirty as It Gets

One fan commented on the official YouTube video, asking, "Is anyone else uncomfortable with the amount of nakedness that people feel the need to showcase these days?" Another remark read, "It's videos like this that ruin the song for me."

"Sad women need to sexualize themselves so much to sing a song,' another said, while another added that the music video was 'pretty much a porn."

Another person questioned, "Why naked?" and a subsequent comment stated, "It shows that she has no talent because she is trying to sell her body."

Nonetheless, several fans were thrilled with both the song and the visuals.

"They need to give this girl her 10s. She is the only pop girlie giving us choreography, vocals, the dramatics, she really is the whole package. The range she has is undeniable," one fan wrote.

"That choreography looks so difficult! She hits it like it's easy," another fan wrote.

"She sings, dances, writes her own songs, plays the piano and she PERFORMS. I saw her in concert this year and it was the best experience."

Her Raunchy Side

Since its release early Friday morning, the video has garnered over 1.1 million views and is trending at number 4 for music videos on YouTube. Tate also shared a snippet of the music video being shows on a large screen in Times Square via her Instagram Stories.

She wrote "YouTube, thank you!" across the snippet.

"it's ok I'm ok" is the newest single from McRae, released in anticipation of the next phase of her Think Later World Tour 2024. The tour begins on September 28 in Newark, NJ, and will travel to Japan, Thailand, Singapore, and Australia.

The media and her fans have drawn comparisons between the singer and songwriter and Britney Spears.

The "So You Think You Can Dance" alum spoke to the woman who inspired her and many others in an interview with V magazine in March of this year.

"I've always been surrounded by music and dancing."

"My mom owned a dance studio when I was super young so I was constantly in the presence of older dancers who I admired," she explained.

"Becoming a performer was all I ever wanted to do, for as long as I can remember."