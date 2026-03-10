Iran Sends Chilling 'Secret Trigger' to 'Activate Sleeper Cells' Across Globe after Khamenei's Death in Major Terror Attack Threat, US Intercepts

Iran reportedly sent a possible "operational trigger" intended to activate "sleeper assets" overseas after the conflict with the United States and Israel began, according to an encrypted message intercepted by the United States intelligence. The coded signal was reportedly sent out after the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on February 28.

According to a federal alert shared with law enforcement agencies, the message appeared to contain instructions meant for "covert operatives or sleeper assets." The alert cautioned that the message could "be intended to activate or provide instructions to prepositioned sleeper assets operating outside the originating country." This came as the war between Iran, US and Israel intensified.

Sinister Plans

A U.S. warning said intelligence officials had detected a broadcast station repeatedly sending out a message to several countries outside Iran. The memo explained that although the exact content of the transmissions could not be determined yet, the sudden emergence of a new station rebroadcasting messages internationally was concerning and called for closer monitoring.

The alert also added that the intercepted transmission was "likely of Iranian origin."

Law enforcement agencies have been asked to step up their monitoring of suspicious radio frequencies after the message was intercepted.

Although officials say there are currently no specific credible threats to the public, counterintelligence experts have warned that the war involving Iran could increase the risk of possible retaliatory attacks on U.S. soil.

"If ever there's going to be a Hezbollah cell or a Hamas cell act in the United States in a violent way, it's now," Chris Swecker, a former assistant FBI director, told Fox News after the war began.

US On High Alert

FBI Director Kash Patel said U.S. counterterrorism and intelligence officials were put on high alert, noting that his teams were "working 24/7, as always, to address and disrupt any potential threats" within the United States.

Just a day after the war began, Ndiaga Diagne, 53, from Senegal, opened fire inside a crowded bar in Austin, leaving two people dead and injuring 14 others.

Investigators are looking into whether the war in Iran may have influenced Diagne's actions, as the suspect was reportedly wearing a shirt featuring the Iranian flag beneath a hoodie that read "Property of Allah."

In a separate incident, two teenagers from Pennsylvania allegedly hurled an explosive device at an anti-Islam protest taking place outside Gracie Mansion in New York City.

Law enforcement sources said the teens may also have possible connections to ISIS.