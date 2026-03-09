Georgia Teacher Run Over, Killed in Toilet Paper Prank Gone Wrong

Five Georgia teens decided to pull a prank of TPing or "rolling" a house but the prank turned deadly when the homeowner was run over by a fleeing teen after he confronted them, cops say.

Jayden Ryan Wallace, 18, is charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and reckless driving in the death of 40-year-old Jason Hughes in Gainesville.

According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office obtained by Law & Crime, Wallace and four other teens drove to a home in the 4400 block of North Gate Drive around 11:30 p.m. on Friday to throw toilet paper over the trees on the property.

Hughes came out of the home to confront the teens, who then scrambled into two vehicles to flee. As the teens tried to flee, Hughes tripped and fell onto the road before Wallace allegedly ran him over in his pick-up truck. The teens stayed behind to help as deputies rushed to the scene. Paramedics rushed Hughes to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries

Four other 18-year-olds — Elijah Tate Owens, Aiden Hucks, Ana Katherine Luque, and Ariana Cruz — face misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and littering on private property.

Hughes was a beloved math teacher and coach at North Hall High School.The school opened its doors on Saturday to help students mourn their teacher. A school district spokesperson sent out the following statement to local media:

"Our hearts are broken. Jason Hughes was a loving husband, a devoted father, a passionate teacher, mentor, and coach who was loved and respected by students and colleagues. He gave so much to so many in numerous ways. Our hearts and prayers go out to his wife and family."

Hughes was a married father of two. A GoFundMe shared by the school district had already raised more than $193,000 as of Sunday night. The description said he was a "blessing to so many, and his untimely passing will be indescribably difficult for his wife and two young boys for years to come."

Wallace remains in the Hall County Jail without bond.