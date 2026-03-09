San Antonio Man Who Fatally Stabbed Husband of Woman He was Having an Extra-Martial Affair With, Sentenced

A man will spend decades behind bars for killing his lover's husband at a bus stop and then throwing away the knife he used to commit the crime near his workplace.

Carl Mott, 61, was sentenced in court on Friday to 70 years in prison, the Bexar County Criminal District Attorney's Office announced.

Mott was convicted of murder and tampering with evidence on Jan. 30, in connection with the death of 52-year-old Michael Bowman.

In December 2024, Mott encountered the victim and his wife, Crystal Bowman, at a northeast-side bus stop. According to court documents, Mott had been engaged in a "long-standing extramarital relationship" with Crystal.

When the couple arrived at the stop, Mott approached Michael and stabbed him in his upper shoulder with a knife. Michael tried to get help at a nearby restaurant but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Surveillance footage captured Mott throwing the suspected knife in bushes near his job about 10 minutes after the attack. Through Crystal's testimony along with the footage, investigators were able to identify Mott as the suspect. He was arrested about 11 hours later. San Antonio Police Department found the knife four days after the stabbing.

"This was a senseless act of violence fueled by jealousy that cost a man his life," Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said. "Today's sentence ensures the defendant is held accountable and that justice is delivered for the victim and his family."