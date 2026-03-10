Ibrahim Kayumi and Emir Balat: ISIS-Inspired Suspects Who Threw Homemade Bomb at Mamdani Home Planned Attack Bigger than Boston Marathon Massacre

The two teenage suspects, allegedly inspired by ISIS, were planning a bombing that authorities say could have been even larger than the deadly Boston Marathon attack, federal charging documents reveal. Ibrahim Kayumi and Emir Balat were charged on Monday with trying to provide material support to ISIS, along with using a weapon of mass destruction and several other related offenses.

The two suspects were arrested on Saturday evening after allegedly throwing a homemade "Mother of Satan" bomb outside the New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani's mansion during an anti-Islam protest. Kayumi, 19, blurted out that "ISIS" was the reason behind his actions as officers arrested him, according to the complaint.

Dangerous Plans

Balat, 18, told investigators that he had pledged loyalty to the terrorist group, while Kayumi also claimed he had ties to the Islamic State, according to the indictment. "All praise is due to Allah lord of all worlds! I pledge my allegience [sic] to the Islamic State. Die in your rage yu [sic] kuffar!" he told investigators while he was in NYPD custody, the complaint said.

"This isn't a religion that just stands when people talk about the blessed name of the prophet... We take action!"

Officers asked Balat whether he was planning to accomplish something akin to the bombing of the Boston Marathon in 2013, when two pressure-cooker bombs exploded near the finish line, killing three people and injuring hundreds more.

"No, even bigger," Balat reportedly replied, according to the complaint, adding that the Boston bomber had caused "three deaths."

Balat and Kayumi were also charged with transporting explosive materials, moving and receiving explosives across state lines, and illegally possessing destructive devices.

Both men list addresses in Pennsylvania. Balat was carrying a Turkish government ID along with his Pennsylvania driver's license at the time, according to the complaint. Their lawyers were expected to appear in court, while attempts to contact the suspects' families were unsuccessful.

Sinister Plot

Authorities say an automated license plate reader recorded the pair entering New York City from New Jersey less than an hour before the incident. Their car — registered to a relative of Balat — was found Sunday just a few blocks from where they were arrested.

When investigators searched the vehicle, they found a "hobby fuse," a metal can, and a written list of chemical ingredients and parts that could potentially be used to assemble explosives.

The homemade devices, which ultimately failed to detonate, were thrown during heated counterprotests on Saturday. The demonstrations were taking place in response to an anti-Islam rally led by far-right activist and Mamdani critic Jake Lang.

At the time of the incident, Mamdani and his wife were not at Gracie Mansion.

Speaking outside the residence on Monday morning, Mamdani said Balat and Kayumi had "traveled from Pennsylvania and attempted to bring violence to New York City."

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said that investigators have found no signs linking the suspects' alleged actions to the ongoing conflict in Iran.

However, she added that the case is still being treated as a possible act of ISIS-inspired terrorism.

Tisch did not go into further detail about why authorities believe the pair may have been influenced by the Islamic State group, a Sunni extremist organization. She also pointed out that Iran's population is largely Shiite, which represents the other major branch within Islam.