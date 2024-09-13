Lottie Moss Rushed to Hospital after Ozempic Overdose for Weight Loss as OnlyFans Model Shares the Horror Side Effects of Taking Drug

Lottie Moss was rushed to the hospital after taking a high dose of Ozempic, given to her by a friend who had purchased it under the counter from a doctor. The 26-year-old model became violently ill, suffering a seizure and severe dehydration after using the drug while weighing only about 60kg.

Moss has since said that she would rather "die" than ever use Ozempic again, a drug intended for treating obesity or diabetes, which has been in global shortage. Reflecting on the experience, Lottie admitted there were "small things I wish I'd known before taking it" and revealed that her weight dropped to around 53kg in just a few weeks.

Near-Fatal Dose of Ozempic

Lottie Moss, the younger sister of supermodel Kate Moss, 50—who became the face of 'heroin chic' in the 1990s with her slim figure and famously said, "nothing tastes as good as skinny feels"—recalled the terrifying seizure she suffered due to severe dehydration.

She described her face and hands clenching up as one of the "scariest" moments of her life.

After being treated by medical staff, Lottie learned the dosage of Ozempic she had been injecting, meant for someone weighing at least 100kg—almost double her weight.

Lottie said: "A few months ago, I was not feeling happy about my weight, I had a friend, and she could get it for me.

"It was below board, from a doctor, but it wasn't like you go into a doctor's office and he prescribes it for you, takes your blood pressure, and takes tests, which is what you need when you go on something like Ozempic.

"At the end of the day it is a medication, it is dangerous and really meant for weight loss of people of a very large size.

"When I was taking it, the amount that I was taking was meant for people who are 100 kilos and over and I'm in the 50s range.

"It's these small things I wish I'd known before taking it. But I took it, you inject it into your leg, and it was the worst decision I ever made.

"This is a warning to everyone. Please, if you're thinking of taking it, do not take it, it's so not worth it."

The Dangerous Side Effects of Ozempic

The OnlyFans star detailed the harsh side effects she experienced from taking the drug, including vomiting, losing color in her face, and a significant drop in weight.

On her podcast Dream On, Lottie shared that she initially weighed around 60kg, but after her first dose, her weight dropped to 57kg and eventually to her lowest at 53kg—just over eight stone.

She said: "I would rather die any day than take it again. It made me feel so nauseous. I took it for two weeks. It comes with a pen and different doses, you take one injection one week, one injection the next week and you take every week, and I've never felt sicker in my life.

"I was throwing up, it was horrible. I took a lower dosage the first time I took it then I went up higher. I ended up being in bed for two days, felt so sick, my weight had dropped.

"I started at about 60 kilos, and I went down to 57 with the first dose, then I went down to 54.

"It was crazy, my lowest was 53. In terms of a few weeks, that's not a healthy weightloss, not a healthy drop."

After being rushed to A&E, Lottie suffered a seizure from severe dehydration. She described the "horrible" ordeal, during which her close friend had to hold down her feet as she convulsed on the hospital floor.

Lottie shared that the nurse treating her was stunned by the high dose of the drug she had been taking and the rapid weight loss she had in such a short time.

She said: :We went to ER at three in the morning, we go and see one of the nurses and she's like 'how much of a dose are you taking?' I was like however much and she was like 'oh my god, that's so not the amount you should be taking.' She asked how much weight I'd lost in two weeks and I told her....

"She sent me to the emergency room, and I got wheelchaired through the hospital. At one point, I went to the bathroom, and I felt really sick, I felt like I was going to pass out, I thought something was happening, I didn't feel good.

"As soon as I got into the room where I was seen by another nurse, I literally had a seizure from how dehydrated I was, which was honestly one of the scariest things that has ever happened to me in my life."