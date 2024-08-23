Jasveen Sangha: How a 'Studious' MBA Graduate Who Took to Party Promotion After a Failed Nail Saloon Business and Became the Ketamine Queen

Jasveen Sangha led a different life but it all changed suddenly. Raised in the affluent Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas, California — a neighborhood known for celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Will Smith —Sangha appeared to be on a trajectory for success that would make her parents proud.

A friend said she was "meticulous and studious" in high school. "Her parents ran a franchise business. She got into the University of California, Irvine, a prestigious school, and then she went to England for her MBA." However, In March, Sangha's mother had to bail her out on a $100,000 bond after she was arrested for allegedly being a "large volume drug dealer."

From a Studious Girl to a Ketamine Queen

The 41-year-old Sangha is now facing accusations of selling a fatal dose of ketamine to "Friends" star Matthew Perry. Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani earlier told The New York Post that Sangha is "in a world of hurt right now... she could face life in prison."

According to old friends, the Jasveen who came back to Los Angeles after earning her MBA at Hult Business School in London in 2010 was a changed person from the one they had once known, the New York Post reported.

She looked "completely different than when she was in high school," one old friend told the outlet. "It looked like she got a nose job and maybe other things done to her face."

Nevertheless, she was conducting her business legally and ethically. "Before the drugs," said the friend, "she started a nail salon." That business flopped.

According to a friend's recollection, Sangha felt left behind by her peers around 2015. While many of her childhood friends had settled into professional careers and family life, she was into regular partying and indulging in excessive behavior on weekends.

Facing limited options, she ventured into party promotion. "She developed a lot of connections and hung with a clan of girls," the friend said. "They called themselves something related to Hello Kitty."

The Making of a Drug Dealer

Among her circle of friends was Perla Hudson, who was married to Guns 'N' Roses guitarist Slash from 2001 to 2018. Photos on Instagram show Sangha with Hudson beside a private jet and in various exotic locales. There are also images of them together with Perla and Hudson's model son, London Hudson, at a Sotheby's event in Beverly Hills.

Hudson referred to Sangha on social media as "My best wingman of all time."

In other photos, according to the Sun, Sangha is seen with Charlie Sheen and DJ Khaled.

However, around 2014, said the friend, "she had a boyfriend who was significant and it didn't work out. Friends attribute [her moving into the party world] to loneliness. She likes companionship and having people around her."

The friend described her apartment as "clean with a Peloton bike and a dog that she loved. She would host kickbacks there, where you have a few people over, listen to music, hang out.

"Drugs are part of the everyday culture. I've never been to a party at Jasveen's where drugs were out of the ordinary. She had access to drugs and it started to look like a viable option," the friend said. "She could get liquid ketamine."

TMZ reported that Sangha met Perry and Brooke Mueller, Charlie Sheen's ex-wife, at a rehab in the Los Angeles area. (Neither Mueller nor Perla Hudson are implicated in any drug-related issues or other misconduct related to Sangha.)