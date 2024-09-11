Who Is Jordyn Blum? Dave Grohl's Wife Is Ex-Model Who Appeared in Foo Fighter's Music Video and Collaborated with the Band Several Times

Dave Grohl left his fans shocked on Tuesday as he admitted in a social media post that he had been unfaithful to his wife of 21 years and fathered a child in secret. The Foo Fighters lead singer, who married his second wife, Jordyn Blum, 48, in 2003, shared that he is now fighting to save his marriage and relationship with his three daughters after his infidelity came to light.

Grohl, the 55-year-old singer, and Blum were long considered to be one of the most perfect couples in the entertainment industry, and just two months ago, the two appeared happier than ever while attending the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

Cheating a Faithful Wife

"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness," Grohl wrote in the Instagram post.

"We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together," the statement added.

The 55-year-old former Nirvana drummer met Blum, 48, at the Sunset Marquis Whiskey Bar in Los Angeles in 2001 and have been married since 2003. The couple share three daughters - Violet, Harper and Ophelia.

The rock star, often been described as a "family man," has discussed the significance of his family in various interviews over the years.

In a 2007 interview with Q magazine, Grohl recounted his initial reaction upon seeing the former model and MTV producer, saying, "Oh, my God. No chance!"

Eventually, he made a move with some help from alcohol. "By the end of the night I was pissed and I'm staring at her going, 'You're my future ex-wife,'" he said. "So she gave me her number: 'Jordyn, your future ex-wife.'"

Although he initially found Blum incredibly attractive, Grohl later admitted to ghosting her shortly after they started dating.

"When I first met my wife, we went out on a few dates and I decided that I wasn't ready for a serious relationship, so I just stopped calling," he confessed in a 2007 interview with ELLE.

However, Blum continued to be on his mind. "After three months, I had a revelation and called her back," he added. Blum was shocked to hear the rocker's voice on the other end of the phone, telling him, "'Oh, I never thought I'd hear from you again.'"

Wife Who Maintained a Low Profile

Blum previously worked as a model and television producer. Blum's marriage to Grohl was her first, while it was Grohl's second. He was previously married to photographer Jennifer Youngblood, and they divorced in 1997.

Grohl and Blum had their first child, a daughter named Violet Maye, in 2006. They later welcomed two more daughters: Harper Willow, born in 2009, and Ophelia Saint, born in 2014.

The couple made an appearance at Wimbledon in July, where they were seated in the royal box alongside other celebrities like David Beckham.

Although the family rarely appears together in public, they were also seen at the 2023 Grammys, where they posed on the red carpet.

Blum has maintained a low profile regarding her marriage to Grohl over the years. Although she has largely avoided the public eye since marrying Grohl, Blum has been involved in a few Foo Fighters projects over the years.

She appeared in the music video for the band's 2011 song "White Limo" from their album "Wasting Light" and co-directed their 2002 video for "Walking a Line." In a 2003 NME article, she was even referred to as the band's official "documentarian."

Blum has also inspired Grohl. The Grammy winner revealed in a 2008 interview with GQ that the Foo Fighters' song "Statues," from their sixth studio album Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace, was written for her.

"That song is about my wife and me," he revealed. "To me there's nothing more beautiful than seeing the headstones of a husband and wife side by side in a graveyard." The 2002 song "Burn Away" also holds special meaning for Grohl. "I was in love with my future wife and had some romantic ... prom ballad," he told the A.V. Club in 2006.