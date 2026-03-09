Singapore: 2 Directors Arrested as Authorities Probe Suspected Money Laundering at Capital Asia Investments

Two directors of a Singapore-based fund management firm have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected money laundering and possible breaches of financial regulations.

Authorities also seized more than S$160 million worth of assets held in the company's bank and securities accounts.

The arrests came after the police and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) carried out joint enforcement operations on March 5. In a joint statement issued on Monday, March 9, the authorities said that the actions were taken following a review of the company, Capital Asia Investments, and its activities.

MAS added that it began examining the firm after receiving information suggesting the company might have been involved in unlawful activities.

During its review, the regulator discovered serious shortcomings in the firm's internal controls, particularly in relation to anti-money laundering requirements that all holders of a capital markets services licence must follow under the Financial Services and Markets Act.

The police investigations were also launched after the Suspicious Transaction Reporting Office provided financial intelligence indicating that Capital Asia Investments and related entities could be linked to a transnational money laundering network.

Investigators believe that the suspected illegal proceeds may have originated from overseas organised crime activities, including scams. As part of the investigation, Singapore authorities are also working with foreign counterparts to gather information and track the movement of funds.

Capital Asia Investments had previously drawn attention in September 2025 after reports surfaced about its involvement in flipping shares of Thai blue-chip companies and other listed firms through a series of complex transactions, according to The Business Times.

The investigations into the case are still ongoing.

Under Singapore law, individuals convicted of money laundering offences may face up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to S$500,000, or both. Those found guilty of offences under the Financial Services and Markets Act can be fined up to S$1 million, with additional penalties for continuing violations.