Unedited Video Shows Putin Coughing Before Kremlin Removes Clip

Kremlin briefly posts unedited video of Putin coughing during speech.

Clip removed and replaced with edited International Women's Day address.

Video showed Putin pausing and requesting speech retake.

Incident renewed speculation about Russian leader's health online.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was seen coughing repeatedly and struggling to deliver a speech in a video briefly posted by the Kremlin before being deleted, offering what observers described as a rare glimpse behind the country's tightly controlled presidential messaging.

The clip, which circulated on social media and was reported by outlets including the BBC and the Telegraph, showed the 73-year-old Russian leader clearing his throat and pausing during a recorded message marking International Women's Day on March 8.

During the recording, Putin appeared to stop mid-speech and ask for a retake.

"Let me say that again, because my throat is a bit scratchy," Putin said in the clip, adding: "I've been talking a lot today."

The original video was reportedly posted on the Kremlin's Telegram channel for several minutes before being removed without explanation, according to reports cited by the Telegraph.

Edited Version Released by Kremlin

After the initial clip was removed, the Kremlin published an edited version of the message on its official website.

In the revised version, the coughing and interruptions were removed, leaving a polished address in which Putin praised the role of women in Russian society.

"We always celebrate this holiday with the brightest, warmest feelings, and admire our beautiful women," Putin said in the official version of the speech.

Also Read: Oil Surges Above $118 As Middle East Tensions Trigger Global Market Selloff

"Speaking from the bottom of our hearts we wish you words of love, appreciation and gratitude."

In the message, the Russian president also acknowledged women working in areas affected by the war in Ukraine.

He praised women who carry out tasks "in the zone of a special military operation, who work in very difficult conditions in the Donbas and in Novorossiya, in our border regions," using the Kremlin's term for territories in Ukraine that Russia has declared annexed but does not fully control.

Video Circulates on Social Media

The brief appearance of the unedited recording prompted speculation among observers and commentators about how the footage was released. Some suggested the clip may have been uploaded accidentally before the final version was prepared.

East European news outlet NEXTA commented on social media that Kremlin media teams may have mistakenly published the unedited footage, describing it as an unusual lapse in the Kremlin's tightly managed media operations.

BBC producer Ben Tavener also shared the clip online, writing that several outlets believed the Kremlin had "accidentally published this unedited video of Vladimir Putin coughing and asking to re-record his 8 March address."

Tavener noted that Putin has been seen coughing during previous speeches and that such moments are not unusual during long public appearances.

Former Ukrainian interior affairs adviser Anton Gerashchenko also commented on the incident on social media, saying the clip appeared to have been distributed widely before being noticed and removed.

Ongoing Speculation About Putin's Health

The incident quickly renewed online speculation about the Russian leader's health, a subject that has circulated frequently since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Over the past several years, unverified claims have surfaced suggesting that Putin may suffer from conditions including Parkinson's disease, cancer or other neurological issues.

However, Western intelligence officials have repeatedly said there is no confirmed evidence that Putin is seriously ill. The Kremlin has also consistently denied rumors about the president's health, stating that he remains in good physical condition.

Also Read: Who Was Jason Hughes? Georgia High School Teacher Killed Outside His Home after Prank by Five Teens Goes Horribly Wrong

The brief appearance of the unedited video nonetheless highlighted the tightly controlled nature of the Kremlin's public messaging, where official speeches are typically carefully edited before being released through state channels.