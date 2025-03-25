Miller Gardner Cause of Death: Yankees Outfielder Brett Gardner's Son Died of 'Asphyxiation' During Family Vacation as Authorities Launch Investigation

Former Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner's 14-year-old son died of "asphyxiation" while on a family vacation at a resort in Costa Rica. Costa Rican authorities are investigating the tragic death of Miller Gardner as officials in Costa Rica told NBC News that he died of asphyxiation, likely caused by intoxication after eating something.

Miller was staying at the luxurious Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort in the popular Pacific Coast destination of Manuel Antonio when he and several family members became seriously ill. The initial cause of death is still pending confirmation through an autopsy and toxicology tests, Juan Pablo Alvarado, an official from Costa Rica's Judicial Investigative Agency, said.

Mysterious Death Being Investigated

Authorities are coordinating with the family to arrange the return of Miller's body to the United States, Inside Edition reported. The U.S. State Department told The New York Post that Costa Rican officials are actively looking into his death and that they are closely following the local investigation.

"Out of respect for the privacy of the family and loved ones during this difficult time, we have no further comment at this time," the department said.

Gardner, a fast outfielder who spent 14 seasons with the Yankees—playing a key role in their 2009 World Series win—retired in 2021 and has been living with his family in South Carolina ever since.

"We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st," Gardner, 41, and his wife, Jessica, said in a statement announcing their young son's death Sunday.

"Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day.

"We are so thankful to all who have reached out to offer support and encouragement during this difficult time and we are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss. Our prayers go out to Miller's teammates and friends, as well as to all other families who have lost a child far too soon as we share their grief."

Family in Shock

Miller's tragic death led to an overwhelming wave of support, including from Carlos Mendoza, the Mets manager and Gardner's former minor league teammate. "I had a really good relationship with [Gardner] and we're thinking about him," a choked-up Mendoza said. "The whole Mets organization is thinking about the Gardner family.

"I got two boys, too, and they were pretty close."

The Yankees expressed their sympathies to the family through a heartfelt statement. "Our hearts are heavy, and the Yankees family is filled with grief after learning of the passing of Miller Gardner," the team said.

"Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss. It wasn't just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years — so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller."