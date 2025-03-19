Female Indiana Teacher Accused of Drugging, Having Group Sex with Teen Boys

Brittany Fortinberry, a former Morgan County teacher who was arrested a second time last month for engaging in a sexual relationship with a student, is facing additional charges as five more alleged victims have come forward to accuse her of sexual abuse – some as young as 13 years old when she allegedly had sex with them.

As reported by WTHR, prosecutors have filed a motion to add 10 counts of child molestation, eight counts of dissemination of matter harmful to a minor, five counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Those charges are in addition to the three counts of sexual misconduct, one count of dissemination of matter harmful to minors and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor that had previously been filed.

Fortinberry had worked as a substitute for Martinsville schools before being fired on Jan. 9, 2024. She had previously worked at Eminence High School in Morgan County, where she taught several of her alleged victims. She left Eminence on Aug. 23, 2024. The new charges were filed after a Department of Child Services investigation prompted many more parents of victims to contact police.

Fortinberry Allegedly Drugged a Middle School Boy, Had Group Sex with Him and His Friends

According to court documents, one of the victims, a middle school boy, accused Fortinberry of drugging him repeatedly and having sex with him when he was 13. He said Fortinberry would have him bring his friends to her house, where she would allegedly give the teens drugs and then have sex with them.

One of the victims told police that Fortinberry would put her children to bed and then try to have sex with the boys.

In another incident, a victim said that Fortinberry reached out to him after she had been arrested in a separate misconduct investigation. She allegedly spent $600 on a group of teens for various purchases and then had sex with all of them, while making them wear the mask from the movie "Scream."

Fortinberry Allegedly Had Sex with One of the Teenagers Who was Babysitting Her Children



Fortinberry allegedly told the teens if they reported anything, she would kill herself.

She allegedly had sex with one teen she had asked to babysit her children, also exchanging sexual favors to get things for other teens.

Another student said Fortinberry was paying teen boys between $100 and $800 for photos of their genitals. One boy told police that if the boys said they didn't want to have sex with Fortinberry, she would make them, while saying, "just let it happen."

All of the teens said Fortinberry would send them nude and explicit photos and videos on Snapchat and an app called "Session."

The parents of many victims did not know anything was wrong until they were contacted by DCS. One parent told police that Fortinberry's husband knew about what was happening and "threatened to slaughter (the teen) in front of her if he came forward."

Fortinberry's husband, Nicholas Fortinberry, has also been charged with intimidation and failure to report. Prosecutors have filed to increase her bond from $20,000 to $150,000.