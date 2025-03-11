How Did Alysha Burney Die? YouTube Star Known for Her Comedy Skits Dies Just a Day Before Her 25th Birthday While on Vacation in Mexico

Popular YouTuber Alysha Burney died while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, just one day before turning 25. According to her brother, Charles Burney, she died in her sleep after experiencing an asthma attack. Amid online speculation about the circumstances of her death, he told FOX4 that she "did not use drugs."

Charles said that his sister was a "joyful and self-loving person who valued her life and was excited about her plans for the coming year." "She was in Mexico to celebrate her birthday. She was a very classy young woman," he said, adding that a lot of rumors have been circulating about the circumstances of her death.

Gone too Soon

"There's a spread of misinformation online, stating different things based on speculation. These sources lack credibility and should not be believed. My sister did not engage in environments that would lead to such situations," Charles added.

Charles also praised his sister for always sharing her knowledge generously and for living her life with complete openness.

"Alysha was very goal-oriented, creative, and passionate about giving back. She graduated with a Bachelor's of Science in Digital Media Production and was working towards her graduate degree," he said.

Charles revealed that Alysha had always aspired to be a writer and director, with the dream of returning to Kansas City to launch a production studio and support young creatives.

He first shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram on Monday.

"I come with great sadness that my little sister Alysha Burney has passed. PLEASE allow our family time to grieve during this time. It is extremely difficult seeing all of the false narratives trying to defame her legacy and we are ready to take legal action for those continuing to spread false information regarding her passing," he wrote on Instagram.

Tributes Pour In

Burney, who amassed over 2 million followers on TikTok and 1 million subscribers on YouTube, was best known for her Bad Girls Club parody series. Following her death, several of her friends posted touching tributes, including her close friend Jay Lanai.

Paying tribute to Alysha, she wrote in her post, she was the "most genuine, sweet, beautiful and humble human' she had 'ever come across."

"I'm so happy I was able to embrace you & tell you how much I loved and missed you, seeing you over Christmas break," she captioned a photo of them on Instagram, obtained by Hollywood Life. "Life is unexpected. Rest beautifully Alysha, you'll be missed so much."

Alysha was also remembered by her friend, Niko, who shared her grief in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"I should never have to write a post like this. I still don't have the words,' he began. 'It hurts me to not be able to talk to you, and I just want your advice! You're my family, and your family made me feel like family. You're my best friend on this planet, and I'll always remember and defend your name."