Miller Gardner: Yankees Outfielder Brett Gardner's Youngest Son Dies Aged 14 after Falling Ill on Family Vacation

Miller Gardner, the youngest son of former Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, died at the age of 14 on Friday, the family announced through the Yankees on Sunday. In a statement, Brett and his wife, Jessica, shared that Miller fell ill "along with several other family members while on vacation."

"We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st," the Gardners said in the statement. "Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile," the family added in the statement.

Tragic Loss for Family

The statement continued: "He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day. We are so thankful to all who have reached out to offer support and encouragement during this difficult time and we are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss."

"Our prayers go out to Miller's teammates and friends, as well as to all other families who have lost a child far too soon as we share their grief."

Brett Gardner spent his entire Major League Baseball career as an outfielder for the Yankees, playing a key role in their 2009 World Series victory. Over 14 seasons with the team from 2008 to 2021, the 41-year-old earned great respect within the organization and forged close ties with players like Aaron Judge.

Last year, Miller was spotted playing football for his South Carolina high school. In one memorable moment, he caught a pass and ran it in for a touchdown—while proudly wearing No. 11, the same number his father wore during his baseball career.

Tributes Pour In

Aaron Boone, who coached Gardner for four seasons, described the news as "unimaginable." "We're heartbroken," Boone said Sunday at Steinbrenner Field. "We talk about being family all the time and even though Brett's been gone for a few years, that doesn't stop. A lot of people in there [in the clubhouse] that know that family intimately. It's a very tough day and very tough news.

"As best we can, we'll be praying for the Gardner family and, where we can, offering support. That's kind of the unimaginable that unfortunately that's where we are with it. Very sad. Very tough."

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, who was teammates with Gardner in the minor leagues in 2006 and 2007 before later coaching him on Boone's staff in the majors, began his postgame press conference on Sunday by expressing his condolences and support for the Gardner family.

"I had a really good relationship with [Gardner] and we're thinking about him," a choked-up Mendoza said. "The whole Mets organization is thinking about the Gardner family.

"I got two boys, too, and they were pretty close."

The Yankees also released a statement following the tragedy. "Our hearts are heavy, and the Yankees family is filled with grief after learning of the passing of Miller Gardner," the team said. "Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss. It wasn't just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years — so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller."

"We grieve with Brett, Jessica, Hunter, and their community of family and friends in mourning the loss of Miller, who had a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature."