Jessi Pierce Cause of Death: Preliminary Findings Rule Out Arson in Fatal Fire Behind Tragic Death of NHL Reporter and Her Three Children

The fire in Minnesota that claimed the lives of NHL reporter Jessi Pierce and her three children is not being treated as a case of arson, according to the White Bear Lake fire department. Pierce, 37, and her three children — Cayden, Hudson, and Avery — were killed in a house fire on Saturday in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, and the cause of fire is still being determined.

"We are in the very early stages of the investigation, and our preliminary findings have not led to any evidence that the fire was set intentionally," the department said in a release Monday. Tributes are pouring in since the time her death was announced.

No Arson Involved

"Our priorities are, first and foremost, being present for those directly affected by this tragedy, conducting a thorough investigation, and ensuring our first responders involved in this incident heal alongside the community," the department added. The fire department said it received a call at 5:26 a.m. on Saturday after neighbors reported a fire at a single-family home on Richard Avenue.

Neighbors told police they saw flames coming from the roof and feared that people were still inside the house.

"Upon arrival, crews found a fully involved structure fire and immediately began fire suppression efforts," an initial press release from Sunday stated.

Fire crews said they found four people inside the home — one adult and three children — along with a dog, and all of them had died. Pierce's children were just 4, 6, and 8 years old, according to The Minneapolis Star Tribune.

"Alongside the Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office, we are dedicating all possible resources to this investigation," Monday's press release stated.

Pierce had spent the past 10 seasons covering the Minnesota Wild for NHL.com and had reported on the league for several outlets over the years.

Wiped Out in No Time

Just a day before the tragic fire, she posted a photo on X showing an ice cream outing with her children. She is survived by her husband, Mike. "The Minnesota Wild organization is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Jessi Pierce and her children," the Wild said in a release.

"Jessi was a kind, compassionate person that cared deeply about her family and those around her. She served as a dedicated ambassador for the game of hockey during her time covering the Wild and the NHL. Jessi and her children will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to their family, friends, and all who knew and loved them."

Michael Russo of The Athletic, who also covers the Wild, shared a heartfelt tribute to Pierce on Sunday, remembering her with warm and kind words.

"There are no words to express how heartbroken we all are," he posted to X. "Jessi Pierce (Hinrichs) was the most vibrant person – the life of the party, always with a smile on her face, always bringing a passion to every article and podcast and interview she did. Jessi simply loved covering the Wild and hockey throughout Minnesota and had a way of brightening everyone's day with her upbeat, bubbly personality. I have literally NEVER met anybody that had a way of being EVERYBODY's friend.

"More than anything, she absolutely loved Hudson, Cayden and Avery and was the greatest mother who did everything she could to bring joy to her sweetest kids. Even at Friday's practice in her beloved Iowa State sweatshirt, she was so excited to take them to the seasonal opening of Cup and Cone in WBL. Seeing those precious pics yesterday, she provided them with another incredibly fun and loving day."