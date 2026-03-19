Iran Demands Compensation From UAE at UN, Warning Gulf Bases Are Now Legitimate Military Targets

Iran demands compensation from UAE at United Nations.

Tehran alleges UAE enabled U.S. strikes using its territory.

Iran warns bases supporting attacks could become military targets.

UAE has not responded, previously condemned Iranian drone strikes.

Iran formally demanded compensation from the United Arab Emirates at the United Nations on Thursday, accusing Abu Dhabi of allowing its territory to be used as a launchpad for US military strikes on Iranian soil and declaring that the UAE bears full state responsibility under international law for the resulting damages.

The demand, contained in a letter from Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani to Secretary-General António Guterres and the Security Council president, marked a significant escalation in the diplomatic dimensions of the conflict.

Tehran said the UAE had an international obligation to provide full reparation, including compensation for all material and moral damages incurred. In separate letters covering the same ground, Iravani also accused Qatar and Kuwait of permitting their territory to be used in support of attacks against Iran.

The legal framing invokes the principle of state responsibility in international law, under which a state that knowingly facilitates another state's internationally wrongful act can itself be held responsible. Iran's position rests on the presence of US military installations including Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE that have served as hubs for American operations throughout the campaign. Iran's foreign minister had earlier accused the US of launching strikes from Ras Al-Khaimah and a location near Dubai.

Critically, Iravani's letter went beyond the compensation demand to issue a direct military warning. He stated that any military bases or facilities used to launch or support armed attacks on Iran could be considered legitimate military targets under Iran's right to self-defence, and that Tehran reserved the right to take all necessary measures to prevent further casualties and damage.

The UAE has not publicly responded to the compensation demand.

Abu Dhabi separately condemned Iran's drone strike on its Habshan gas facility and Bab field earlier this week as a terrorist attack and a violation of international law. The UAE hosts more than 3,500 US military personnel at Al Dhafra alone.