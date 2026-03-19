Texas Man Who Plotted Ex-Wife's Murder Amid Child Custody Dispute, Learns His Fate

A Williamson County jury has found a man guilty for plotting his former wife's murder in 2024, the county district attorney announced Wednesday.

Clinton Harmon was sentenced to 32 years in prison in connection with a 2024 shooting in Liberty Hill that left his ex-wife, Britni Harmon, and her boyfriend, Christopher Stewart, seriously injured.

Clinton, Britni were Involved in an Ongoing Child Custody Dispute

The incident took place on March 8, 2024, when Williamson County sheriff's deputies and Liberty Hill police responded to reports of a burglary at the San Gabriel apartment complex.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Britni Harmon and Stewart suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. While they were being administered medical care, Britni Harmon identified her ex-husband as the shooter. According to investigators, the Harmons were involved in an ongoing child custody dispute.

Prosecutors said evidence presented at trial showed someone forced entry into the apartment and opened fire while the victims slept. Investigators said Britni Harmon was shot 11 times and Stewart was shot three times. Investigators later obtained a recording that revealed Clinton Harmon plotted with others to kill his ex-wife.

Harmon Had Mapped Out a Route that Avoids Cameras, License Plate Readers and Toll Roads So He Could Claim He was at Home at the Time of the Crime

As reported by KVUE, investigators learned Harmon had mapped a route to Liberty Hill that avoided cameras, license plate readers and toll roads so he could claim he was home all night. However, a GPS tracker placed on his vehicle by the lien holder showed his car was less than half a mile from the shooting scene.

Before the 2024 incident in Liberty Hill, the sheriff's office said Clinton Harmon's ex-girlfriend reported that the family met in Bastrop County in 2023 to discuss killing Harmon's ex-wife and the judge involved in a custody dispute. According to the sheriff's office, the family talked about using fentanyl to drug the victim and hiring "thugs from Austin" to carry out the attack.

Investigators believe the family was plotting to kill the judge before the Liberty Hill shooting. Meanwhile, Clinton Harmon's adopted father, Matthew Harmon, and her mother, Teresa Harmon, were arrested in Bastrop County on felony retaliation charges for threats against the judge.

Their 38-year-old daughter was also arrested on a separate parole violation after allegedly possessing a firearm. The district attorney's office said Harmon did not have a prior criminal history.