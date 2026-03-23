Jessi Pierce: Beloved NHL Reporter and Her Three Children Dead in Devastating House Fire as Tributes Pour in from All Corners

Jessi Pierce, a beloved hockey reporter in Minnesota, tragically died along with her three children in a house fire on Saturday, according to the NHL. She was just 37 years old. A house fire in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, led to the deaths of one adult and three children, local fire officials told Fox 9. Authorities have not yet confirmed the identities of those who died.

However, local reports confirmed the death of Pierce and her children. "The entire National Hockey League family sends our prayers and deepest condolences to the Pierce family on the passing of Jessi Pierce and her three young children," the NHL said in a statement.

Tragic End

"Jessi loved our game and was a valued member of the NHL.com team for a decade. We will miss her terribly," the statement read. The White Bear Lake Fire Department was called to the scene just before 5:30 a.m. on Saturday after neighbors dialed 911. When firefighters arrived, they were met with a home already engulfed in flames, according to Fox 9.

A dog was also found dead at the scene of the fire.

Just a day earlier, Pierce had shared moments from her life, posting photos on X of a visit to the "Cup and Cone" ice cream shop in White Bear Lake with her children.

Pierce had spent the past decade covering the Minnesota Wild for NHL.com, building a strong reputation around the team. Over the years, she also worked directly with the team and contributed articles to The Athletic. In addition, she co-hosted the "Bardown Beauties" podcast.

A graduate of Iowa State, she wrote for several other outlets as well, including USA Hockey, the Minnesota Hockey Journal, and Massachusetts Hockey, among others, according to NHL.com.

"The Minnesota Wild organization is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Jessi Pierce and her children," the Wild said in a statement.

"Jessi was a kind, compassionate person that cared deeply about her family and those around her. She served as a dedicated ambassador for the game of hockey during her time covering the Wild and the NHL. Jessi and her children will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to their family, friends, and all who knew and loved them."

Tributes Pour In

Michael Russo, who covers the Wild for The Athletic, shared a heartfelt tribute to Pierce on X, remembering her and honoring her legacy. "Jessi Pierce (Hinrichs) was the most vibrant person – the life of the party, always with a smile on her face, always bringing a passion to every article and podcast and interview she did.

"Jessi simply loved covering the Wild and hockey throughout Minnesota and had a way of brightening everyone's day with her upbeat, bubbly personality. I have literally NEVER met anybody that had a way of being EVERYBODY's friend.

"More than anything, she absolutely loved Hudson, Cayden and Avery and was the greatest mother who did everything she could to bring joy to her sweetest kids. Even at Friday's practice in her beloved Iowa State sweatshirt, she was so excited to take them to the seasonal opening of Cup and Cone in WBL. Seeing those precious pics yesterday, she provided them with another incredibly fun and loving day.

"My heart breaks for Mike for the loss of his wife and children and Jessi's family, friends and colleagues for this unimaginable loss. This hockey community lost a wonderful, energetic and one of a kind voice and story teller and Grade A person. Life can be unbearably unfair sometimes, and it's impossible to make sense of this tragedy."