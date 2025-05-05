Who Is Natalie Gauvreau? Stunning NHL Fan Spotted Sitting Behind Team Bench Breaks the Internet as Fans Brand Her Lucky Charm

A glamorous NHL fan broke the interest on Saturday night after she was spotted in the crowd during a playoff game in Dallas. As the Dallas Stars clinched a key Game 7 win against the Colorado Avalanche, the busty blonde was repeatedly shown on ESPN's broadcast, seated just behind Stars head coach Peter DeBoer's right shoulder.

She caused quite a stir online with her presence just behind the team's bench at the American Airlines Center, and she appeared to bring good luck, as the Stars sealed a 4-2 win. The blonde bombshell has since been identified as Instagram model Natalie Gauvreau, who boasts 500,000 followers on the social media platform.

Breaking the Internet With Her Busty Look

Gauvreau, a devoted Dallas Stars fan, has also been spotted seated behind the team's bench during several matches earlier. She has also appeared on NHL broadcasts in the past while positioned behind former head coaches Rick Bowness and Jim Montgomery.

At Saturday's playoff match, Gauvreau posted a video of herself heading to her seat, holding two drinks, and accompanied by an energetic song playing in the background.

"The sound that plays in my head knowing the boys can't lose with their Lucky Charms behind the bench," Gauvreau wrote in the caption along with two four-leaf clover emojis.

Gauvreau's stunning looks soon made her a topic of discussion on social media.

The social media star's confidence paid off as her favorite team, Dallas, beat Colorado to seal a place in the second round of the playoffs.

Dallas Brimming with Confidence

Dallas has now won all four Game 7 matchups against Colorado and went on to reach the Stanley Cup Final after each of the first three wins.

In both 1999 and 2000, they made it to a seven-game series in the Western Conference final, and in the 2020 playoffs, which were affected by the pandemic, the Stars won in a seven-game series during the second round in the Canadian bubble.

Now, they are gearing up for Game 1 of their second-round matchup against the Winnipeg Jets, which is scheduled for Wednesday night in Manitoba, Canada.