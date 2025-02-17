Paul George Slammed by Fans for Sharing X-Rated Photos With Wife During Vacation after Horror Show in Last 76ers NBA Game

Paul George appears to be fully enjoying his NBA break during All-Star weekend, given the raunchy photos shared by his wife, Daniela, on Instagram. George had a rough night in his last appearance for the Philadelphia 76ers, scoring just two points in a 100-96 defeat against the Brooklyn Nets.

However, the 34-year-old, currently on a four-year, $212 million contract with the Sixers, doesn't seem to be dwelling on the disappointing performance. His wife posted a provocative photo of herself and George posing together on the beach during their weekend getaway. In another photo, George was seen enjoying a glass of champagne, while his wife posed half naked without any care.

Naked and Carefree

Earlier, Daniela had shared an Instagram story featuring a glass with "Dom Perignon" inscribed on it. Although Philadelphia's football fans were celebrating the Eagles' Super Bowl win, basketball fans weren't thrilled to see how George was spending his time.

"Paul George is legit on vacation during this all star weekend. Jimmy Butler would've rounded the Sixers up like the military sergeant from Full Metal Jacket and got us LOCKED IN," wrote one fan.

Another confused fan wrote: "Paul George can't be serious dude get this guy off my team I'm sick of him embarrassing me."

A different comment on X read: "Paul George dropped 2 points before All Star break and now he's on vacation.

"The 76ers got fleeced. They handed this man 211 million dollars."

Getting Raunchy to Celebrate

George has been with his wife for ten years, and the couple shares three children. They tied the knot in June 2022. Despite his rough outing in Brooklyn, George received support from his coach, Nick Nurse, after the game.

"I think he had a couple of opportunities there, and again, they double-teamed him a lot," Nurse said.

"They weren't going to give him a ton of looks. I thought they pressured up the floor when he got in actions.

"Even off-ball stuff, they were sending two to him, so he didn't really have much choice on a lot of them [but] to move the ball."

With a 20-34 record this season, the Sixers sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. They are set to resume play on February 20 against the reigning champions, the Boston Celtics.

George was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to Philadelphia during the offseason, a move that was widely expected to help the Sixers narrow the gap with the Celtics.