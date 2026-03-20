James Gracey Killed? Alabama Student Found Dead Two Days After Going Missing in Barcelona as Cops Do Not Rule Out Foul Play

An American student who went missing while traveling in Spain has been found dead, according to local police. James "Jimmy" Gracey, a 20-year-old junior at the University of Alabama, had been in Barcelona for spring break, where he was visiting friends who were studying abroad.

A source within the Mossos d'Esquadra, Catalonia's regional police force, said his body was found on Thursday by police divers. Gracey, a 20-year-old from Elmhurst, Illinois, was last seen on surveillance footage leaving the Shôko nightclub near Port Olímpic at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday. Gracey's body was recovered from the water around 6 p.m. and later formally identified, after which his family was informed.

Tragic End

The young man is believed to have drowned, though authorities say a full autopsy will be needed to confirm the exact cause of death. His mother, Therese Gracey, said he was last seen around 3 a.m. local time on Tuesday at the beachfront Shôko nightclub.

However, police from the Mossos d'Esquadra have not ruled out the possibility of foul play, noting that surveillance footage appears to show Gracey leaving the club with an unidentified individual.

Earlier, a witness account shared details about what may have happened in his final moments, offering some insight into how the tragic incident could have unfolded.

Police believe that after leaving the nightclub, Gracey may have headed toward a breakwater extending out from the nearby beach and, after drinking, could have accidentally fallen into the sea.

Gracey's family released a new statement on Thursday, expressing their gratitude to the public for the "thoughts and prayers" they've received during this difficult time.

"A witness who happened to be passing saw him leave the nightclub, saw him heading towards this rocky outcrop," a source at Mossos d'Esquadra earlier told the Daily Mail.

"From there he may have fallen into the sea and drowned."

Spanish Curse

Police carried out an extensive search along Somorrostro Beach, using boats, divers, a helicopter, and drones. During the operation, they found Gracey's wallet floating in the water. The beach sits just outside the Shôko nightclub near Port Olímpic, one of Barcelona's main marinas, leading investigators to believe he may have entered the water in that area.

His body was later found near the breakwater in front of the marina, at a depth of about four meters (around 12 feet), according to police.

Search efforts on Wednesday had turned up no sign of him apart from the wallet, prompting authorities to widen the search zone to nearby Barceloneta Beach on Thursday, in case ocean currents had carried him there.

Following the grim discovery, Gracey's family chose not to comment in detail, but said they were "so grateful for the kindness and concern that has been shown for our family during this incredibly difficult time."

What happened to Gracey after he got separated from his friends at the club remains unclear, and investigators are still trying to piece together his final movements.

His Theta Chi fraternity brother, Cavin McLay, said Gracey chose to stay longer at Shôko, which is when he became separated from the group—and he wasn't seen again after that.

Police from the Mossos d'Esquadra have also said they cannot rule out foul play, especially after finding proof that Gracey left the nightclub with an unidentified person.