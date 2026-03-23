How Did Carrie Anne Fleming Die? 'Supernatural' Star Dies Aged 51 as Her Cause of Death Is Revealed

Carrie Anne Fleming, a Canadian actress known for her work in TV series like "iZombie" and "Supernatural," died at the age of 51. Her "Supernatural" co-star Jim Beaver, 75, shared the news of her death, revealing that she died due to complications from breast cancer in a statement given to Variety on Sunday.

Fleming died on February 26 in Sidney, British Columbia, in her home country of Canada. She is survived by her daughter, Madalyn Rose. Details about a memorial service will be shared at a later date.

Losing a Difficult Battle

In "Supernatural," Fleming portrayed Karen Singer, the wife of Bobby Singer—played by Beaver—and a close ally of the Winchester brothers. Beaver shared an emotional tribute on Facebook, describing Fleming as his "soul mate." He added that even though they were often separated by distance, they "loved each other."

"To find a soul mate once in life is something of a miracle. To find one twice is almost unimaginable. To love and be loved is a pearl above price, but such pearls do come more than once or twice to the lucky,' Beaver wrote in a lengthy post.

"But to find oneself paired with someone who not only loves and is loved, but who seems by magic or the grace of the gods to understand you, to want what you are, to want you to be what you are, who GETS you and never feels the need to have you defend who you are, and about whom you feel the same - how many of us can say that spark of divinity has alighted on us once, much less twice? I can."

Born on August 16, 1974, in Digby, Nova Scotia, Fleming later attended Mount Douglas Senior Secondary in Victoria, British Columbia. She went on to study drama at the Kaleidoscope Theatre and also trained with the Kidco Theatre Dance Company.

Fleming's first break in acting came with a recurring role on "Viper," along with an uncredited appearance in the Adam Sandler hit "Happy Gilmore." Those roles helped launch a career that would span more than three decades on screen.

Star in Her Own Right

She later became a familiar face in the horror genre, beginning in 2005 with a role in "Masters of Horror." Not long after, she joined The CW's "Supernatural," and appeared across multiple seasons of the series.

In 2015, she took on another notable role for The CW as Candy Baker in the supernatural comedy-drama "iZombie."

Her television career also included appearances in a wide range of shows such as "Supergirl," "UnREAL," "Motive," "Continuum," "Package Deal," "Alice," "Knights of Bloodsteel," "The 4400," "The L Word," and "Smallville."

On the film side, beyond "Happy Gilmore," she also appeared in "Good Luck Chuck" and "Married Life."

Fleming also appeared in the TV film "The Unauthorized Full House Story," where she portrayed the mother of "Full House" star Candace Cameron Bure, who famously played DJ Tanner on the show.