Chuck Norris Spoke About Being in Good Health and Put Fighting Skills on Display in His Final Instagram Post Before His Death at 86

Chuck Norris spoke about being in "good health" in his final Instagram post just days before his sudden death. In a video shared on March 10 to celebrate his 86th birthday, the martial arts legend showed he still had it, putting his fighting skills on full display. "I don't age," the legendary actor told his followers at the time. "I level up."

He continued, "I'm 86 today! Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young. I'm grateful for another year, good health and the chance to keep doing what I love. "Thank you all for being the best fans in the world," Norris added.

Brimming with Energy Till last Day

"Your support through the years has meant more to me than you'll ever know," he concluded. In a comment, the "Missing in Action" star expressed his appreciation to fans, thanking them for their "wonderful birthday wishes."

Just a day before his death, Norris was reportedly rushed to a hospital on the Hawaiian island of Kauai due to a medical emergency. According to reports, he was said to be in good spirits afterward, although the exact nature of the incident was never made clear.

Despite that, his family shared the heartbreaking news on Friday, announcing his "sudden passing" in a detailed statement on social media.

"It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning," the family said. "While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and at peace."

In their tribute, his family remembered Norris as a devoted husband, a caring father and grandfather, a wonderful brother, and someone who truly held the family together.

"He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved," their statement said. "Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives."

Norris became a household name through his action-packed roles in projects like "Walker", "Texas Ranger" and "The Delta Force" during the 1980s. In later years, he also gained a new wave of popularity online, turning into a cult figure across social media.

Fitness Enthusiast Forever

Beyond acting, he was widely respected as a martial artist and fitness enthusiast. Earlier this month, he even marked his birthday by sharing a video of himself staying active during a training session. Alongside the clip, he wrote: "I don't age. I level up. I'm 86 today!

"Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young. I'm grateful for another year, good health, and the chance to keep doing what I love.

"Thank you all for being the best fans in the world. Your support through the years has meant more to me than you'll ever know. God Bless, Chuck Norris.'

Norris was born in Oklahoma in 1940 and went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force from 1958 to 1962 before finding fame in Hollywood. He earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1989 and later became something of a cult icon, especially in the worlds of action films and fitness.

His first wife, Dianne Holecheck, died in December. The two married in 1958 and had two children together — Mike, who became an actor, and Eric, a NASCAR champion. They eventually separated in 1988, the same year Norris married Gena O'Kelly.

He and O'Kelly later welcomed twins, Dakota and Danilee, in 2001. Norris also had a daughter born in 1962 from an earlier relationship.