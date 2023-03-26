Henry Meacock: Ohio State University Student on Spring Break Plunges to His Death from Mexico Hotel While Trying to Help Another Guest

A New Jersey university student who died on spring break tragically plunged from the third floor of a Puerto Vallarta, Mexico hotel while trying to help a girl who had dropped her ID or phone from her balcony. Henry Meacock, 19, died on March 15 at the Melia Hotel while attempting to jump from one balcony to another, according to a New York Post report.

Meacock was trying to help the girl retrieve her ID or phone when he jumped from one balcony to another but ended up tripping and falling from the third floor of the hotel, the medical examiner and state attorney general of Jalisco told the outlet.

Most Unfortunate Death

According to Noticias Puerto Vallarta, Meacock, a student from Ohio State University was the second person to fall from the third story of the Melia this month. The other victim, a 23-year-old man, survived the fall.

Residents of Meacock's rural hometown of Westfield alleged in several social media posts that he was attempting to recover an ID for another hotel guest who had dropped it when he crashed through a plexiglass platform.

"At the hotel, a girl a room above his dropped her ID and it landed on plexiglass between the balconies," one wrote on Facebook.

"He tried to get it for her, stepped on the plexiglass and it gave way and he fell."

Others claimed that he was trying to retrieve a phone and not an ID.

The charming finance major was praised as "the most genuine soul" and "a gentleman to his very core" in an online obituary.

According to his obituary, Meacock was born in England and moved to the United States when he was three years old.

"Friendships and family were ultimately what gave him happiness," it read.

"He oozed kindness wherever he went and never judged others or tried to change anyone's mind but at the same time held on to his beliefs."

Family and Friends Devastated

According to his obituary, Meacock was a devoted supporter of Queens Park Rangers Football Club in West London and a former soccer player. "He also loved nothing more than being at the NJ shore with his High School friends or enjoying student life at The Ohio State University in the mix of a large group, where he often set the tempo with his renowned playlists," the obit read.

After Meacock died, his grieving older sister Ellie, 22, wrote a moving obituary on Instagram.

"Words cannot describe how much I miss you. It hurts to breathe without you. You are an extremely special soul that will live on forever.

"The most beautiful boy inside and out. Nobody will ever have a smile quite like yours."

The fall is thought to have been an accident, the spokesperson for the Jalisco prosecutor's office stated, adding that they are currently interviewing witnesses and looking into the case, the outlet reported.

"We are closely monitoring local authorities' investigation into the cause of death," A U.S. State Department spokesperson said.

"We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance."