Memphis Basketball Star Jamirah Shutes Charged With Assault for Punching Opponent Elissa Brett in Handshake Line

Memphis women's basketball star Jamirah Shutes has been charged with assault for allegedly punching a Bowling Green player as the two teams lined up for handshakes following the Falcons' victory in the WNIT's third round on Thursday night, according to police. Shutes allegedly punched Bowling Green player Elissa Brett.

The Bowling Green State University Police Department released a press statement on Friday confirming that Shutes, a fifth-year player, was charged after the "unwarranted physical incident" involving Brett at the conclusion of BGSU's 73-60 victory. Videos circulating on social media also appeared to show Shutes punching Brett. It's not clear what sparked the confrontation between the two.

"Additionally, BGSU Athletics is conducting its own review. Violence is never acceptable and our priority remains the health, safety and support of our student-athlete, who is recovering and doing well.

"This is an active investigation in conjunction with the City of Bowling Green Prosecutor, and no further comment is available at this time."

Although the Commercial Appeal of Memphis claimed that Shutes was elbowed in the face late in the first half, it is unclear what sparked the altercation.

On Friday, the Memphis athletics administration issued a statement regarding the handshake-line incident. "The incident that occurred following Thursday's women's basketball game was extremely unfortunate and certainly not consistent with, or representative of, our expectations for our programs and student-athletes," the statement said.

"Because the incident occurred after the game, jurisdiction falls in the hands of local authorities, and we are cooperating fully with their process.

"To be respectful of that process, we will not comment further until it is complete."

The incident took place at the end of the Sweet 16 game between Memphis and BGSU. Shutes appeared to hesitate when she reached Brett as both sides walked to the middle of the court to shake hands.

Next, according to the authorities, Shutes hit Brett in the face, knocking her to the ground.

Shutes looked to be grabbed by a Tigers coach, who then led her off the floor. An incident report states that Brett suffered edema in their right eye as a result of this strike.

Shutes was Memphis' top scorer this season with 15.3 points per game.