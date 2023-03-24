Who Was Kayleigh Scott? Trans Flight Attendant Who Appeared in United Airlines Commercial Commits Suicide after Posting Chilling Final Message

Kayleigh Scott, a transgender flight attendant who gained popularity after appearing in a United Airlines commercial, was found dead on Monday at her Colorado home after sharing a heartbreaking message on social media with the message "I am so sorry." Scott who was only 25 years old, also left a suicide note.

In the suicide note, Scott made a harrowing reference to her friend who also took her own life a few years ago. Tributes have been pouring in since the news of her death broke. Scott appeared in the commercial in 2020 to celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility, which falls on March 31.

Tragic End after Gaining Fame

Scott said in an Instagram post at 2:30 a.m. that she was going to commit suicide. Scott revealed her transition experience for a 2020 Trans Day of Visibility film made by United. "As I take my final breaths and exit this living earth, I would like to apologize to everyone I let down. I am so sorry I could not be better," Scott wrote.

"To those that I love, I am sorry I could not be stronger. To those that gave me their everything, I am sorry my effort was not reciprocated."

The post ended with the words, "Brianna, I'm coming". The message was a reference to Brianna Elizabeth Moore, a close friend of Kayleigh's who committed suicide in February 2016 at the age of just 15.

According to the New York Post, representatives at United Airlines said, "We are incredibly saddened by the tragic loss of Kayleigh Scott and extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends and co-workers."

Scott's friends reportedly called Denver authorities to request that they conduct a welfare check on the flight attendant, according to comments on her last post.

"Please understand that me leaving is not a reflection of you, but the result of my own inability to turn myself for the better. To Ashley, Cynthia, Regine & Sophia. I am so sorry. Please remember me for the good memories we have shared, and never for my downfall. I will see you all again on the other side," she wrote on social media.

An investigation has been launched into Scott's death and the Denver Medical Examiner's Office will finally determine the cause of death, according to a representative for the Denver Police Department, the Los Angeles Blade reported.

Reason Still Unclear

Scott's sister, Ashley Scott, later commented to confirm her sister's death. "To all who have commented and those watching this post, Kay has passed," Ashley said. "Thank you for your concern and outpouring of love for her. We are going to miss her so much."

It is still not clear what forced Scott to commit suicide. The suicide note reveals Scott shared a deep bond with Brianna.

Brianna had struggled with depression and a poignant fundraiser set up in her memory said "she became suffocated with the pressures that life places on us all. Her young heart was filled with despair. Her young mind was clouded with pain."

Soon after Brianna's passing, her family started a fundraiser to support young people's mental health and causes related to suicide prevention.

Scott became attained celebrity status in 2020 after she made an appearance in a commercial for the March 31 transgender awareness day. She claims that before she was "able to break free from the chains that held me," she was "embarrassed about being trans" and wanted to "blend in."

"There was so much pain behind that sweet boy's eyes ... This is a story that I know is so important for me to continue sharing," said Scott in the video documenting her struggles to fit into the cis community. "Not for me, but for those out there who are still fighting social norms, the boundaries set upon them, fighting themselves. Gay, lesbian, bi, trans, pan, whatever, whoever you identify as, come out to be counted."

Scott gave all the credit to United Airlines for helping her in her transition.

"My life changed for the better when I came to United as a flight attendant. With the support from the company, our business resource group for LGBTQ+ employees, and all of my loving co-workers," Scott said at the time. "I was able to break free from the chains that helped me and to this day, I'm living confidently. It's my true self."

Although the circumstances surrounding her death are still unknown, several of her friends have stated that she suffered from depression.