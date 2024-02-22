Who Was Matt Uzzle? 'Sheri' Executive Dies by Suicide in His NY Condo While Being Investigated Over Irregularities in Show's Finances

A top executive from the widely watched daytime talk show "Sherri" has died in an apparent suicide, while reportedly under investigation for his management of the show's finances. Matt Uzzle, the executive overseeing Sherri Shepherd's daytime talk show, was found dead in his home in Piermont, New York, on February 13, a police source confirmed to Page Six.

Police declined to provide additional details, citing it as an "open investigation." However, sources indicate that Uzzle likely died by suicide. Uzzle previously oversaw "The Wendy Williams Show" and later continued as the executive in charge of production for Sherri Shepherd when she assumed the syndicated slot with her own self-titled show.

Strange Coincidence

Insiders revealed that various departments had raised concerns about problems with petty cash, and it recently came to the attention of the show's parent company, Debmar-Mercury, that the rent for the Chelsea studio in New York City had not been paid since September.

"There was real concern among staff that the show was getting shut down. Debmar had to step in," a source familiar with the situation said.

A spokesman for the firm told DailyMail.com: "Debmar-Mercury has retained [law firm] Morgan Lewis to help us investigate the matter and, pending the outcome of that investigation, will have no further comment."

When confronted about the budget issues, Uzzle allegedly told his superiors that he required a few days to organize his paperwork.

After he wasn't heard from for several days, Uzzle was found dead by police while conducting a welfare check in Piermont. Law enforcement officials refrained from providing details on the case, citing the ongoing investigation.

Public records indicate that Uzzle lived in a condominium in Piermont, which was last sold for $590,000 in 2015 and currently holds an estimated value of $782,000 according to Redfin.

Mystery Deepens

A spokesperson for Debmar-Mercury did not reveal details about his death or personnel issues, but told Page Six, "We have retained [law firm] Morgan Lewis to help us investigate the matter and, pending the outcome of that investigation, we'll have no further comment."

News of Uzzle's death has been primarily limited to smaller news outlets such as County Local News and National Memorial Site.

These sources have portrayed Uzzle as a respected production manager, highlighting his notable contributions to "The Wendy Williams Show" and various other significant projects.

However, Uzzle's involvement in "Sherri" was not specifically mentioned in these reports.

At the end of the February 15 episode, Sherri Shepherd included an on-air 'in memoriam' tribute to Uzzle. Uzzle, a daytime Emmy nominee in 2016 for his contributions to "The Wendy Williams Show," also had professional credits with The Montel Williams Show and Maury.

"Sherri", which debuted in September 2022, served as a successor to "The Wendy Williams Show."