How Did Amanda Davies Die? 'One Life to Live' Star and Daughter of Emmy-Winning Actress Erika Slezak Dies Suddenly Aged 42

Amanda Davies, known for portraying the teenage version of her mother Erika Slezak's character on "One Life to Live," has died at the age of 42. Slezak, 77, announced her daughter's death on the front page of her official website.

"It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Erika's daughter Amanda Elizabeth Davies, who died very suddenly," a message posted Monday read. "The family is heartbroken and would appreciate privacy at this time." The exact cause of death has not yet been revealed. Tributes started pouring in from all corners including friends and family members from the moment news of her sudden death broke.

Sudden Death of a Star

Davies is survived by her mother, actor father Brian Davies, 85, and her brother Michael, 43. Born in 1981 to Erika Slezak and her husband Brian Davies, an actor known for his roles in films such as "American Gigolo" (1980), "Convoy" (1978), and "The Age of Innocence" (1993), Davies had a family deeply rooted in the entertainment industry.

Slezak portrayed the character Viki on "One Life To Live" for a remarkable decade, spanning from 1971 to the television finale in 2012.

Her remarkable performance earned her six Daytime Emmy Awards, making her the recipient of the most awards among daytime drama actresses.

Davies, following in her mother's footsteps, played a younger version of Viki in flashbacks in 2002 and later in 2013 when the series was briefly revived as a web series.

Erika Slezak is the daughter of Walter Slezak, a Tony-winning actor renowned for his role in Alfred Hitchcock's "Lifeboat."

Second Death in Just Two Months

Davis' death marks the second loss within the "One Life To Live" cast in under two months. Actor Kamar de los Reyes, known for his portrayal of cop Antonio Vega, died on Christmas Eve at the age of 56, after a battle with cancer.

Details about the type of cancer Kamar had been battling and when it was diagnosed remain unclear, as this information appears to have been kept private. Kamar started his iconic role as Antonio Vega on "One Life To Live" in 1995.

Kamar portrayed a character in "One Life To Live" who was a former gang member wrongly imprisoned for a murder committed in self-defense.

He would go on to leave the daytime drama series in 1998 but made a return in 2000.

Throughout his time on the show, his character underwent significant development, transitioning from a lawyer to a police officer. Kamar continued with the show until its demise in 2013.