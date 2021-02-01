Wendy Williams, the darling of controversies who is known to be as brutally honest as it gets with her infamous on-air spats with celebrities in her The Wendy Williams Show, is in the limelight again and this time her hairdo and big breasts are the talk of the town. Rumors are doing the rounds that the talk show host might have secretly gone under the knife once again and got herself breast implants during the lockdown to lift her saggy assets.

The 5-foot-11 television personality admitted in 1994 that she went under the knife and got her breasts surgically enhanced and even flaunted her assets placing shiny diamond rings on her nipples sending shockwaves in the entertainment industry during the mid-90s. She even revealed that she underwent a surgery that lifted her jaw-line and admitted she got a tummy tuck six months after giving birth to son Kevin Jr in 1999.

Fast Forward To 2020-21

The 56-year-old lived a glamorous life throughout her stint in the entertainment industry but as and when years passed, her breasts became visibly saggy before the lockdown and after the lockdown was lifted, her assets became firm and pristine giving room to murmurous that she opted to go under the knife secretly during the lockdown and got back to her glamorous self again.

Recently, during an interview in an episode of 'The Dr Oz Show', Williams poked fun at herself saying how she had to deal with her saggy breasts during the lockdown and she didn't like it a bit that her assets began pointing dowmward.

"It's just that, as a surgery girl, when you save your money and you've been planning for years, and then you have your appointment and all of a sudden the corona pops up, and I got to deal with these saggy boobs." She then quipped. "How much longer before I get them pulled back up?"

However, Williams did not openly confirm she went under the knife once again during the lockdown but reading between the lines, there is enough writing on the wall signaling she did go ahead with the surgery. Williams was always candid about her previous surgeries but choose to remain mum this time.