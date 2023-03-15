How Did Jeff Thomas Dies? Model and Instagram Influencer Found Dead in Suspected Suicide after Falling from Apartment Balcony in Miami

Model and social media influencer Jeff Thomas has died in a suspected suicide after falling from an apartment balcony, according to reports. He was 35. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that they received a call on March 8 claiming his body had been discovered after he allegedly jumped from the balcony of his Miami apartment.

However, police are still investigating Thomas' death. His death is being suspected as a suicide, but the postmortem results have not yet been made public. However, friends believe Thomas, a popular figure on Instagram with over 120,000 followers, took his own life by jumping from the apartment balcony.

Mysterious Death

Thomas boasted a strong social media presence and was represented by London's AMCK Models. He also started a modern art consultancy agency One Popsicle. He had also previously featured in a series of commercials and catwalk shows.

His toned body made him stand out as the ideal underwear model, and his Instagram page was filled with numerous photos and videos of the fitness fanatic flaunting his body on the beach.

Thomas posted his final social media video only a few weeks before his death on February 28 in which he could be seen exercising in a local gym with a partial view of the Miami shoreline from a nearby window.

Captioning the footage, he wrote: "Set the tone with your warm up."

On March 6, two days before his body was found, Thomas tweeted a photo of his most recent tattoo, the single word "Resilience," which was tattooed onto his lower-right arm.

Thomas visited his grandma that day, but he acknowledged that the trip came during a busy time because of a recent transfer from California to Florida. "Surprising my very special Grandma after her two week cruise from California to Florida with her friend, Beverly. Her dear friend decided to take my beloved Grandma on the cruise after originally planning to go with her recent husband whom passed away during the pandemic," he captioned the image.

"It was a process to do it all after finagling my hectic work day/week, the start to my EMT classes, getting a flat tire, moving into my new home and my transition moving from Los Angeles to Miami.

"However, somehow I make it work for those that I love, deserve it and appreciate those efforts since they do the same for me."

Gone too Soon

Thomas posted a photo of himself taking a cool plunge for mental wellness on the same day that police learned of his death.

"A cold plunge a day, keeps the doctor away #coldplunge #wellness #mentalhealth," he captioned the post.

Tributes have been pouring in from the moment news of Thomas' death broke. Vice president of Men's Design, Kris Haigh, wrote: "I met you many years ago in NY. You never failed to bring an upbeat energy every time I saw you."

"My beautiful best friend for life! Words don't describe how special and magical you were. Your joy for life touched soooo many from coast to coast to around the world. You will be forever in my heart my dear friend. I love you!" wrote one friend.

"My sweet Jeff. We were just making plans, you were just making jokes, we were just daydreaming about Europe together. It's so hard to process, to think that there won't be a next time," another friend wrote.

"There's such a void. I know deep down you know that. You know we loved you so much and always wanted the best for you, the same way you wanted it for everyone else.

"I'm going to miss you, your smile, your texts, your dancing so so so much."