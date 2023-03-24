Jeffrey Vandergrift: San Francisco Radio Host Who Went Missing Last Month After Leaving Alarming Message Found Dead

San Francisco radio host Jeffrey "JV" Vandergrift has been found dead, nearly a month he left an alarming message on social media and went missing, police said. He was 55. The WiLD 94.9 on-air personality's death was verified by the San Francisco Medical Examiner's Officer in a statement to PEOPLE. The next of kin have also been informed.

According to KRON4, Vandergrift's body was discovered by authorities Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the San Francisco Bay close to Pier 39. According to the outlet, no cause of death has been given yet. Vandergrift's radio station confirmed the loss on Thursday in a statement posted to their website and social media.

Mysterious Death

The city's police department confirmed that a body was found on Wednesday afternoon, which was of Vandergrift. "On March 22, 2023, at approximately 4:56 p.m. San Francisco Police officers responded to Pier 39 regarding a person in the water. Officers arrived on the scene and located a person in the water," Public Information Officer Niccole Pacchetti said.

"Officers and medics from the San Francisco Fire Department retrieved the person who was confirmed deceased at the scene. At this time, we have no evidence of foul play."

The 55-year-old tattooed radio host went missing on February 23 only hours after sharing a worrisome Instagram update in which he thanked his followers for "a wonderful life filled with joy, laughs, pain & struggle."

He also changed his Twitter location to "the other side" before disappearing from view Vandergrift was the longstanding DJ of WiLD 94.4 in the Bay Area, which he hosted the day before he vanished.

The loss was also acknowledged on Thursday by Vandergrift's radio station in a statement shared on their website and social media.

"With a heavy heart, we must confirm that the body found near Pier 39 on Wednesday afternoon has been identified as our dear friend, family member & colleague, JV," the statement reads.

"We are devastated to know now that JV is gone. Please keep his wife Natasha, his family, and close friends in your thoughts and prayers."

The JV Show, the radio personality's morning program on Wild 94.9, has helped him gain a massive fan following. He had been openly discussing his health issues on-air since 2021, and it was there that he eventually received a Lyme disease diagnosis.

Left Everyone Shocked

Natasha Yi, Vandergrift's wife and co-host, also addressed her husband's disappearance the following week. In a message shared on Wild 94.9's Twitter page, Yi expressed gratitude to "the entire iHeartRadio family" and mentioned that Vandergrift had been subjected to "physical torture" for the past two years and thought he would not survive.

"We are incredibly appreciative for the SFPD's ongoing efforts in locating JV and they have asked us to keep the details to immediate family only. I know how painful this is for you to hear â€” please know that I have you in my thoughts," she captioned the emotional update.

According to a tribute posted on the Wild 94.9 website, Vandergrift was a Bay Area native who was known for "[treating listeners] to a daily mix of pranks and laughter and a diverse cast of characters." Vandergrift was joined on "The JV Show" by his Yi, co-host Selena, and producer Graham.

As of now, no foul play is suspected in Vandegrift's death.