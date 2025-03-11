Who Was Jamie White? InfoWars Reported Murdered Outside His Austin Apartment as Alex Jones Blames DA Jose Garza

A journalist associated with Alex Jones' InfoWars, known for promoting conspiracy theories, was brutally killed outside his apartment in South Austin late Sunday night. Jamie White was found with severe injuries outside his home on Douglas Street around Sunday midnight. Alex Jones has pointed fingers at Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza for the attack.

Austin Police Department officers arrived at the scene after receiving 911 calls about a man showing clear signs of severe trauma. White was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Authorities have classified the case as a homicide and launched an investigation but have not named any suspects yet.

Killed Brutally

The killing was initially examined as a possible shooting or stabbing, though officials have yet to provide further details. In a fiery and emotional video on Monday afternoon, Jones openly placed the blame, directly accusing the district attorney, the Daily Mail reported.

"I lay all of this squarely at the feet of Soros and of the sort of crime syndicate of the Democratic Party. They are the ones that administratively cut the police, prosecuted the police, and even cases that are hundred percent clear to be lawful, legal activities," Jones fumed.

"You murdered Jamie White, you opened the door, you created the climate, you created conditions on purpose. George Soros. Alexander Soros, you murdered Jamie White."

"These are sick, degenerate, evil people that know what they're doing and they aided and abetted. They are accomplices to the murder of a great American and Infowars long time veteran reporter Jamie White."

Garza, known for his progressive stance, received campaign support from billionaire financier George Soros' Open Society Foundations.

Jones alleged that White's murder was an inevitable consequence of what he described as the "ruthless policies" of Soros-backed district attorneys like Garza. He accused Garza of intentionally weakening law enforcement and allowing violent offenders to remain on the streets.

Citing unnamed Austin police officers and detectives, Jones claimed that many within law enforcement feel discouraged and frustrated by Garza's alleged unwillingness to prosecute dangerous criminals.

Politically-Motivated Murder

So far, the Austin Police Department has not issued any public statements regarding potential political connections to the case. Austin has recently faced an increase in violent crime, a trend that critics argue has worsened under Garza's leadership since he became district attorney in 2021.

His election was supported by national progressive organizations advocating for criminal justice reform.

A year before Garza's election, Soros contributed $652,000 through his nonprofit to the Texas Justice and Public Safety PAC, which backed Garza's campaign for Travis County DA in Austin.

Also, Soros' Open Society Policy Center donated $500,000 to Equity PAC, a Texas-based organization supporting progressive initiatives. Equity PAC opposed a ballot measure that aimed to hire hundreds of additional police officers in Austin amid rising violent crime.

Thanks to Soros' financial backing, the proposition was soundly defeated in 2020. Garza later was re-elected in 2024, extending his tenure as district attorney for another four years.

"When you see Soros seizing control of over 800 jurisdictions protecting serious narcotics gangs and human trafficking gangs and you when you see different feds and ICE calling and warning some of those violent gangs in the world that there's ICE raids coming," Jones began in a 15 minute ramble.

"There are so many communist traitors in the government that they're having to polygraph now to find out who's doing it. This is a crisis and again, defunding the police. All of this is meant to destabilize the collapse society," Jones ranted.

Jones speculated that the killing could have been a targeted attack, questioning whether White's role as an InfoWars journalist had made him a target.

"There are a lot of really cool people that have worked at Infowars over the years, and one of the most amazing people was Jamie White. You know him as a great reporter and researcher," Jones said in Monday's video message.

"He was up here last night working late during the Sunday show and after it Jaime was murdered last night outside of his home just a few miles away from our studios.

"He's always here early, loves to work, loves to fight tyranny, love, promote freedom. And when they got to the apartment complex, there was yellow tape everywhere and blood all over the parking lot. And we went and talked to the manager. They didn't know anything," Jones explained.

InfoWars, established by Jones, has long been at the center of controversy due to its provocative far-right content and promotion of conspiracy theories.