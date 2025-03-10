Who Is Andrew Dawson? Gunman Shot at by Secret Service Near White House Was Indiana Man Who Wanted to Commit 'Suicide by Cop'

The armed man shot at by Secret Service agents during a standoff near the White House has been identified as a man from Indiana who was already on the radar of local cops. Andrew Dawson, 27, was carrying both a knife and a firearm when Secret Service agents encountered him just after midnight on Sunday, one block away from the West Wing, police sources said.

Dawson, a resident of North Manchester, Indiana—around 100 miles north of Indianapolis—was reportedly "suicidal" when he traveled to the Washington, D.C., area, according to intelligence provided by Indiana law enforcement, sources revealed. Law enforcement officials suspect he wanted to commit "suicide by cop".

Bizarre Plan to Create Terror

Dawson was shot near the Eisenhower Executive Office Building after agents responding to an alert confronted him. According to Indiana court records, Dawson had a prior arrest in 2018 for possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia but had no other criminal history.

Dawson was rushed to a hospital in Washington, D.C., where his current condition remains unknown.

At the time of the shooting, President Donald Trump was at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and not at the White House.

Authorities said Dawson parked his vehicle at 17th and G Streets NW, near the presidential residence. He then walked the streets while openly displaying a firearm.

According to officials, Secret Service officers spotted Dawson who was matching the description of the reported man. Dawson was seen carrying a gun near the White House. As agents approached him, Dawson refused to comply and displayed his weapon.

A confrontation followed, during which Secret Service personnel opened fire. The suspect suffered injuries and was immediately transported to a nearby hospital. No agents or bystanders were hurt.

Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi confirmed the shooting in a statement. "Secret Service personnel were involved in a shooting following an armed encounter with a person of interest shortly after midnight on March 9 at 17th and G Streets NW," he said.

Major Threat Avoided

Officials said agents found the Dawson's car parked on the street. He matched the description of the suicidal person previously reported to law enforcement.

"As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm, and an armed confrontation ensued, during which our personnel fired shots," the Secret Service stated.

The late-night encounter comes months after Trump survived an assassination attempt. In July, a gunman opened fire during his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. A bullet grazed Trump's ear, leaving his face covered in blood. The attack led to heightened security measures for the former president.

Authorities are working to determine the suspect's motives and whether he posed a broader threat. So far, investigators have not revealed any connection to organized groups or specific targets.