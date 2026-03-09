Singapore: 4, Including Infant, Rushed to Hospital After Multi-Vehicle Collision in Ang Mo Kio

Four people, including a seven-month-old infant, were rushed to hospital after a collision involving two buses and a car along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 on Sunday, March 8.

Footage circulating on social media showed the aftermath of the accident, which disrupted traffic along the busy road. A video uploaded to TikTok by user Biker6074 captured a green SBS Transit bus parked across two lanes, partially blocking the roadway while emergency responders attended to the scene.

In the clip, a police vehicle can be seen stationed ahead of the bus while officers documented the accident. The video later shows a second bus that appeared to have sustained more severe damage, with its windscreen cracked and its front bumper crumpled from the impact.

Photos of the incident were also shared in the Facebook group Singapura Channel, where several SBS Transit staff members were seen at the site assessing the situation and coordinating with authorities.

According to the police, they were informed about the accident just before noon. The collision involved two buses and a car travelling along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 in the direction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6.

A 60-year-old man who was driving the car, along with three bus passengers aged between seven months and 77 years old, were taken conscious to hospital following the incident.

In response to media queries, SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu said that the company's priority is the well-being of those affected. She added that the operator is maintaining contact with the injured individuals, including the bus captain involved in the accident, to ensure they receive the necessary care and assistance.

Wu said that most of those injured were treated as outpatients, though the company is still attempting to get in touch with another passenger.

"We wish them all a speedy recovery," she said, as quoted by CNA, adding that SBS Transit also apologised to motorists and commuters for the disruption caused.

The public transport operator is assisting the police with investigations into the accident.