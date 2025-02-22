Who Is Jennifer Young? Mother of Dave Grohl's Love Child Is Revealed as Tattooed Music Buff Who Is Raising Baby Girl in Modest Home in LA

The identity of the mother of Dave Grohl's secret child has finally been revealed. Jennifer Young—a 38-year-old rock and roll enthusiast from Florida, now based in Los Angeles—has been confirmed as the mother of the love child Grohl fathered outside of his marriage, according to Page Six.

The 56-year-old Foo Fighters frontman left fans shocked in September when he openly admitted to having a baby girl with another woman, revealing that he had been unfaithful to his wife of 21 years, Jordyn Blum. Jennifer also confirmed to the outlet that the baby was born on August 1, 2024, and even carries Dave's last name on the birth certificate.

Secret Mom Revealed

However, Jennifer chose not to reveal their daughter's name, citing concerns over "really angry fans" and emphasizing the importance of protecting her child's identity. Jennifer currently lives with her mother in Los Angeles and is often seen taking their daughter for walks around the neighborhood.

She has several tattoos, including lyrics from Paul McCartney and the logo of the rock band Metallica.

Jennifer reportedly traveled to New York City over Valentine's weekend—the same time Dave was in town for Saturday Night Live's 50th-anniversary special. However, Page Six noted that it is unclear whether the two met during the trip.

The outlet also reported that Jennifer does not have a public social media presence, and her profession remains unknown. How she and Dave first met remains a mystery.

She was photographed by Page Six taking her baby for a walk, with the child wearing a cranial helmet decorated with stickers from rock bands, including Led Zeppelin, Metallica, and an Elvis Presley concert.

Cranial helmets are typically used to help correct a baby's skull shape.

Dave, who shares three daughters with his wife Jordyn, previously admitted that he was working to rebuild his family's trust after the revelation of his affair.

Honest Admission, Damaged Marriage

On September 10, he issued a statement on social media, announcing the birth of his daughter and vowing to "regain the trust" of his wife and children. He said in his statement on Instagram: "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her."

"I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness."

"We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together," he concluded.

Dave did not give any details about the mother of his fourth child.

He has been married to Jordyn Blum since 2003, following two years of dating. Before that, he was married to Jennifer Leigh Youngblood from 1994 until their separation in 1996. They officially divorced in 1997, with The Guardian reporting that the split was allegedly due to his infidelity.

In October 2024, a People magazine source described the situation as being "difficult" for Jordyn. "Her mind is not on her marriage though," they added. "She doesn't trust Dave. She's not wearing her wedding ring."