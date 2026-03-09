Singapore: 2 Motorcyclists Injured After Car Hits Stationary Bikes at Sengkang Junction

Two young men were rushed to hospital after a car crashed into stationary motorcycles at a junction in Sengkang late on the night of March 7.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that the accident took place at the junction of Sengkang East Avenue and Compassvale Road at around 10.50 pm.

The injured people, a 21-year-old motorcyclist and his pillion rider, were both conscious when they were taken to Changi General Hospital for treatment. SCDF also assessed two other individuals at the scene for minor injuries, however, they declined to be taken to hospital.

Footage from a dashcam, which was circulated online, showed the moments leading up to the collision. In the video, three motorcycles can be seen waiting at a traffic light with a red right-turn signal when a car travelling in the right-most lane suddenly ploughs into two of them.

The impact sends one of the motorcycles crashing to the ground, with its rider falling along with it. Debris from the bikes can also be seen scattering across nearby lanes as the collision unfolds. The car then appears to veer left before eventually coming to a stop.

The authorities said that a 28-year-old man who was driving the car is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash are continuing.